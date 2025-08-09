Featured Story

Star of the Show?

By Ambrose Clancy

(Credit: Peter Waldner)

At a break in filming of Peter Waldner’s latest production, “Frieda Takes the Stage,” Aspen, our cunning canine — identified by Mr. Waldner (who should know) — wanted to insert himself into the cast.

The Island thespians shown are, clockwise from top left, Duff Wilson, John Kaasik, Susan Cincotta and Leah Friedman. It seems Aspen will rest easily on the cutting room floor.

Watch this spot closely in coming weeks as we follow the adventuresome pooch (or a reasonable facsimile) and his trek through the Island, all leading to the 15th annual ArtSI Open Studio Tour coming up Saturday, Aug. 16, and Sunday, Aug. 17.

Ambrose Clancy

Ambrose Clancy has been the editor of the Shelter Island Reporter since 2012. He’s worked as a staff reporter for The North Shore Sun, the Southampton Press and was associate editor of the Riverhead News-Review and an editor at Long Island Business News.

