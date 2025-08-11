County reports surge in tick numbers: The battle against Lyme continues on Shelter Island

This tiny critter can make you really sick. (Reporter file photo)

Suffolk County is experiencing a significant increase in tick populations this summer, with experts reporting a surge in tick-borne illnesses.

A press release from the County said the increase probably results from mild winter weather, an increase in acorn production, which has led to more tick-carrying animals, and a spread of Asian long-horned ticks.

Dealing with an increased tick population on Shelter Island has been among the top issues for the Town Board, but other concerned have consumed Board. It’s been left to the Deer & Tick Committee to carry the ball in providing advice to residents about ways to remain free from tick-borne diseases.

The battle here has been fought on two fronts: Culling the deer herd on which ticks feed and spreading information on ways to avoid being infected with tick-borne diseases. That two-stage approach remains the same as Board members begin looking forward to budget requests for the 2026.

At the Aug. 6 meeting, Committee Chairman Dr. James Bevilacqua said he has heard no suggestions from members about financial needs that would suggest any major new initiatives, but asked his colleagues to look at the current budget and consider requests for the next year.

He noted that spending typically spans months from two years — spending during the period of Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, and then further into the winter months, including payments to professional hunters hired to cull the herd in February and March. Of the existing budget for deer reduction management of $36,000, the unspent balance is $23,000. But that money typically will be spent in the winter months, so it’s not an “over allocation,” Dr. Bevilacqua said.

Another $500 allocated for educational programs has been spent, so if additional spending is needed in that area, it would likely be re-allocated from other lines in the overall Deer & Tick budget, he said.

“We have to cull as much as can,” Dr. Bevilacqua said, noting those deer that survive early culling give birth to new fawns in the spring.

Member Julia Weisenberg, who carries out the educational aspect of the committee, organizes programs for students and also carries out archery instructions for children and adults.

The first adult archery class this year saw four new members, Ms. Weisenberg said. In July she taught student classes and held two tournaments, one for archers between the ages of 9 and 12, and the other for archers between the ages of 13 and 18.

Resident Barbara Taragan had written to the Deer & Tick Committee about her concerns over the increase in the tick population, but wasn’t complaining. Instead she offered to assist with anything that might be helpful.

She didn’t just let the letter speak for her, but came to last week’s meeting with specific questions, including: Is there anything that can be done to increase the fox population, a natural predator to deer?

Mange resulted in reducing the fox population on the Island, but fox sightings are slowly re-emerging now, Dr. Bevilacqua said.

What about use of tick tubes in which cotton is soaked in Permethrin to kill ticks on mice? They are effective on black-legged ticks that can transmit Lyme, but not lone star ticks, said committee member Scott Campbell, Ph.D., director of the Suffolk County Department of Health Services Arthropod Laboratory. Property owners can either purchase them or use toilet paper rolls they stuff with cotton balls soaked in Permethrin, Mr. Campbell said.

What about contraceptive administered to female deer? The problems are many, Dr. Bevilacqua said. It’s very expensive and the deer must be trapped to administer the procedure. Many do not survive that experience, he said.

He offered one promising possibility. Two potential vaccines are being developed and one could be on the horizon, but not immediately.