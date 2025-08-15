Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Aug. 15, 2025

(Reporter file photo)

TAKING IT SERIOUSLY

To the Editor:

Every Town Board member has voiced support for Community Housing — especially during election cycles — recognizing its importance to Islanders. But recent events show not all take that commitment equally seriously.

After a year of collaboration, the Community Housing Board (CHB) has selected a qualified team to develop 10 homes on three Town-owned properties. The Town Board and CHB are now working on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) — not a binding contract, but simply an agreement that allows both sides to proceed in good faith.

At the Aug. 5, 2025 Town Board work session (YouTube: Town Board Work Session 08.05.25), at 1:10:22, Gordon Gooding asked, “I’m a little confused. Have we awarded the RFQ to anybody?” Meg Larsen had to remind Gordon that he was present at the meeting when CHB made the RFQ selection. Let’s get serious.

During a lengthy debate over scheduling the MOU meeting, Meg Larsen had to explain what an MOU is and why it’s necessary. Supervisor Brach-Williams reiterated that it does not bind the Town to any contracts.

Board member Ben Dyett focused on how “bad” he felt the still-under-development MOU was. When asked for specifics at 1:34 in the video, rather than offering suggestions, he joked, “Can I borrow your lighter so I can set it on fire?” This is not constructive. Let’s get serious.

The MOU needs discussion among Town Board members, CHB, and both boards’ attorneys. I am still unsure what meeting date was decided, but Supervisor Brach-Williams offered to cancel personal plans to attend. Meg Larsen, as always, attends every meeting. Thank you both for your seriousness and commitment.

The work before us is too important for confusion, delay, or jokes at the table. Islanders need housing. That means focus, respect, and action — now. Let’s get serious!

MARK MOBIUS, Member, Community Housing Board

RULE OF LAW FOR ALL

Letter to the Editor:

While Kristi Noem is making romantic videos of herself riding horses in Argentina, American citizens and legal residents are being swept up in mass raids. When they protest to the masked, unidentified ICE agents, they have been handcuffed and detained. When their legitimate legal status has been determined, some have then been charged with resisting arrest. These are neither murderers, rapists, thieves nor convicted criminals.

The Bill of Rights, which, by the way, does not say “citizens only,” reads:

Article 6: The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

Article 8: In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defense.

Supporters of Mr. Trump’s policies claim to be concerned that our laws are obeyed, perpetrators punished, but elected a president convicted on 34 criminal counts who will never serve time. While Mr. Trump was given an unconditional discharge only after being elected, the convictions for his criminal behavior still stand.

Meanwhile, the father of three U.S. Marines with no criminal record is in custody.

LINDA HACKER, Shelter Island

WHAT IS THE MOTIVATION?

To the Editor:

From the actions taken by our president regarding the deployment of National Guard troops to the nation’s capital, I am led to wonder if it is the same Washington, D.C. that my wife and I spent five days in with our grandchildren this past spring?

We all had a wonderful time and in fact did the entire trip riding on mass transit. It seems odd that during our stay we saw none of the rampant crime and lawlessness that precipitated our president’s actions. While as in most major cities, there was some indication of people who were homeless, there was no evidence of major encampments of those unfortunate individuals. In fact we came away from our visit thinking that it would be great if more cities were like Washington.

Of course, as with most any city, there are problems that need to be solved, but I did not get the impression that this was a city in crisis.

If the figures reported by various news outlets are to be believed, they would lead one to conclude that crime and homelessness (not a crime) were trending in a positive direction.

The entire situation leads one to question just what is the motivation behind the president’s actions and what and where might be next?

JAMES EKLUND, Shelter Island