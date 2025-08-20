A mystery thriller about be staged: Shelter Islanders star in Kaasik’s crime drama

John Kaasik, who has directed Shelter Island School musicals for several years, is the writer and director of the mystery thriller. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

Islanders have yet another lively theatrical production to look forward to in coming weeks, “The Stranger in the Attic,” written and directed by John Kaasik.

Following on the hit school spring musical under his direction, the summer has brought a steady stream of entertainment: the History Museum Show, Perlman concerts, Friends of Music spectacular “A Soldier’s Tale,” plus numerous free concerts, and Shakespeare at the Manor.

(Peter Waldner illustration)

Next, on Aug. 29 to 31, local actors will bring Mr. Kaasik’s own play to the stage. The play, a contemporary setting with six characters, has been adapted from his work, ”The Assassin’s New Friend,” which has been staged numerous times. It’s been described as a “fast-moving, suspense-driven thriller with colorful characters, surprising plot twists and a generous sprinkling of comic relief.”

Four of those characters are played by alumni from the school’s drama club: Chris DiOrio, Nicholas Labrozzi, Morgan McCarthy and Sean Wilson. The other two are played by teacher Dan Williams, and the choreographer of the drama club, Jessie King.

In the play, Brian, a true-crime writer, receives a late-night visitor claiming to have all the details of a murder that hasn’t happened yet. Defying pleas from his wife and his own better judgment to report this to the police, Brian decides to interview the stranger. Dana, Brian’s wife, becomes fearful Brian may be sympathizing with the murderer, as Brian helplessly allows himself to be drawn deeper into the plot.

The shows are Aug. 29 and 30 at 8 p.m., and Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island School auditorium.

Tickets will be $15; proceeds from the show will support the Shelter Island School Scholarship awarded by the Shelter Island Players community theatre.