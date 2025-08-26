Championships at the Shelter Island’s Goat Hill

SICC Men’s Champion John Brownlie, on the left, poses with Richard Stiek following their match. (Credit: Jackson Rohrer)

As August comes to an end, what better way to finish off the 2025 golf season than the annual club championship!? The Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) wrapped up the championships after weeks of spirited competition across five flights.

Men’s Championship Flight

Richard Stiek and John G.C. Brownlie battled in a dramatic final. Stiek came out strong, building a four-hole lead after just five holes. But Brownlie clawed back, and on the third lap around, he closed the match on the putting green of the fifth hole to secure the championship.

Men’s A Flight

Jason Taragan faced Cam Martin in another hard-fought contest. Martin had an impressive early run, but Taragan surged ahead on the back side of the first nine. By the time they finished the fourth hole, Taragan was five up, and he sealed the match with a par on the 14th green.

Men’s Senior Flight

George Goodleaf met Chuck Kraus in a closely matched round. Goodleaf led by three heading into the 10th, but Kraus battled back to nearly even. The match wasn’t decided until the 18th, where Goodleaf prevailed to take the Senior title.

Ladies’ Championship Flight

Casey Hannabury and Julia Best battled to the finish. Hannabury was one down heading into 18, but she won the hole to force a playoff. After both players made par on the 19th, Hannabury clinched victory on the 20th to claim the championship.

Casey Hannabury and Julia Best in the clubhouse after Hannabury won on the 20th hole. (Courtesy photo)

Ladies’ A Flight

Ann Beckwith faced Linda Springer. Beckwith charged out to an early four-hole lead on the front nine. Springer fought back, keeping pressure on through the finish, but Beckwith held her ground for the win.

Congratulations to all the champions and competitors who made this year’s championships another memorable summer tradition at Goat Hill.

SICC Pro Shop

Now is the perfect time to get your golf in. The club’s calendar is filled with numerous outings, including a fundraising event to support Shelter Island School and the annual member-guest scheduled for mid-September. For more information on upcoming events, please visit the pro shop.

The pro shop is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with the last cart rental at 5:30 p.m. For questions or more information, please call the pro shop at 631-749-0416.