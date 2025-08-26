Shelter Island’s Snapper Derby calls to young anglers: Saturday event brings prizes and fun

A trophy snapper from a past Derby (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

Although it marks the beginning of the end of the blissful, unhurried weeks of summer vacation, the Snapper Derby is a fun competition eagerly awaited by Island youngsters.

On Saturday, Aug. 30, anglers ages 14 and under will begin fishing at the crack of dawn in the 25th annual Derby for snapper and bluefish in hopes of winning one of the 15 trophies to be presented later that afternoon.

Weigh-ins of catches will begin at 4 p.m. at Shelter Island Town Hall. Each of the roughly 200 participants will be allowed to keep one fish for weigh-in, releasing the rest. Anglers can pick their favorite spot in waters around the Island; blue fishing must be west of Gardiner’s Island.

Prizes will be awarded for biggest snapper (up to 1 pound), biggest blue, and most caught and released (honor system). A festive air surrounds the weigh-in, with pizza, Italian ice and popcorn. All participants get an official Snapper Derby T-shirt.

The Snapper Derby is the largest and most lucrative event each year for the Shelter Island Lions Club. The money raised from the event from individuals and local businesses goes toward the charitable work of the Lions Club.

Taking place simultaneously to the Snapper Derby is the poster-making competition. Children from around the Island design posters on 4-by-4-foot plywood. Three winners are selected from the designs, with one of them being used for the following year’s Snapper Derby T-shirt.

Many of the signs submitted as part of the competition can also be seen around the Island leading up to the following year’s competition to bring attention to the Derby.

The revenue generated from the Derby is used by the Lions Club to help families and individuals on Shelter Island. Elizabeth Galle, who organizes the Snapper Derby, described the money raised as crucial to “fill the gaps and make a difference” for those it reaches. Specifically, the Lions Club has helped to cover tuition costs for students from the Island; support educational trips; meet children’s special needs; and to pay overdue utility bills and medical expenses for residents in need.

The Snapper Derby is an event that is very personal and unique to Shelter Island itself. It wouldn’t be possible without the enthusiasm of the Island’s youngest residents and the contributions of small businesses, as well as the donations made by individuals and families on the Island.