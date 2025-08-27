Country Fair gathers the Shelter Island community: Hearty barbecue with a side of nostalgia

The Country Fair brought smiles – and some paint — to the faces of, from left, Max Restani, Coco Bartalucci, Silas Restani, Natali Leon, Evelin Restani,and Valeri Leon. (Credit: JoAnne Kirkland)

he sense of camaraderie and community spirit that are the hallmarks of the Shelter Island Fire Department and other volunteers were on full display Saturday with the return of the Country Fair on the Firehouse grounds.

Brought back after a years-long hiatus by the Shelter Island Lions as part of their 75th Anniversary observance, the event welcomed families and Islanders of all ages for an old-fashioned barbecue, music and games.

The Fire Department and its Ladies Auxiliary as well as the Chamber of Commerce pitched in to support the event, with the proceeds going to support the Fire Department. Guests lined up along the back of the firehouse to fill their plates with pulled pork (the first item to run out), burgers, hot dogs, corn and watermelon as well as beverages, served up by volunteers with familiar faces, like Richie Surozenski and Michael Johnson, who can be counted on to help out with every community event.

Lions president Chris Carey thanked the supporters, then joined his son Erich in a duet (Chuck Berry’s You Never Can Tell) backed by Erich’s band, The Constituency, who’d donated their time and talent.

Guests enjoyed their lunches in the generous shade of tents, with an atmosphere harking back to the beloved Chicken Barbecues of years past. Children cavorted in bounce houses, got their faces painted, and took great delight in dunking good-natured volunteers in tanks of water by tossing balls at a target.

One observer cited the Island’s Memorial Day parade in complimenting the success of the Fair, saying when it comes to small-town, community events like these, nobody does them better than Shelter Island.

