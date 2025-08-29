Countdown to Shelter Island school opening: Academic advancements are on the horizon

Shelter Island School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. (Credit: Reporter file)

“We’re feeling energized and ready for another great year,” Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., said this week, talking about the Sept. 3 arrival of students on campus to begin the 2025-26 school year.

As of Monday night, 180 students were registered to start classes Sept. 3. But that number could go up or down, Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Rylott said at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.

The actual number won’t even be known on the day students arrive, she said. From now until October, enrollment typically changes as students enter and/or leave the district. The best she could offer was that the number was in line with enrollment in 2024.

What she knows based on past years is that by the end of a school year, the number of students on campus is generally higher than at the beginning of a school year.

Thanks to Mike Dunning and his crew, the building is looking “fantastic,” as they have refreshed classrooms and completed key upgrades, especially related to improvements in security for students and staff, Mr. Doelger said.

The Board held a public hearing Monday night on changes to security developed in conjunction with the Shelter Island Police Department and every room in the building is now equipped with a lock-down system should it ever be necessary.

The full security report is available on the school district’s website and was unanimously adopted by the Board of Education Monday night.

Mr. Doelger noted that for the first time in years, Mr. Dunning and his crew have power-washed the top of the building.

There has been significant effort in curricular development, aligning advancements in English language arts and math at the elementary school level to expand the program to secondary students this year, Mr. Doelger said. As planned, the same effort to raise student performance in those areas in the past two years is about to be applied to science courses, he added.

New educators have joined the faculty, with Katie Springer leading the music program and Avery Zumpol coming aboard as a science teacher.

“We’re excited to have new talent joining our already strong faculty,” Mr. Doelger said. The two new teachers “bring fresh ideas and a passion for teaching that will benefit our students immediately,” the superintendent added.

The school district, which was a leader on Long Island in the move to end cellphone use in classrooms, revised its policy to meet new standards imposed by the State. Details about the changes appeared last spring in the Reporter. Elementary level students will be encouraged to leave phones at home or store them in “cubbies,” while secondary students will be required to keep phones in lockers throughout the school day.

“This policy is designed to minimize distractions and maximize student engagement,” Mr. Doelger said. He pledged to explain the new limits to students on the first day of school.

In addition to academic resources and policies, the district is placing a strong emphasis on team-building and school culture, Mr. Doelger said. “A positive, collaborative environment is essential for both students and staff,” Mr. Doelger said.

“We’re committed to fostering a school climate rooted in support, joy and community. Shelter Island School continues to receive recognition from multiple accrediting agencies, with steady academic growth and high rankings.” Mr. Doelger is embarking on his seventh year leading the district and said he remains “incredibly proud of the work our team is doing and the direction we’re headed. Our community is strong, our educators are dedicated, and our students are thriving.”

He also noted that recent graduates and current secondary school students have received significant honors for their performances in advanced placement courses.Those honored are Rosie Hanley, who mastered four advanced placement tests; Daniel Hernandez, who mastered three advanced placement courses; Johanna Kaasik, valedictorian of the Class of 2025, honored as an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction, having mastered seven tests; and El Schack, an AP Scholar with Honor for mastering three tests.