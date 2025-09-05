A season to remember and treasure for the Menantic Yacht Club

Bill Martens, sail #3, in the lead rounding the windward mark on his way to winning the Burty Trophy for placing first in the Menantic Yacht Club’s last race of the season. (Credit: Betsy Colby)

The Menantic Yacht Club just completed one of its best seasons in modern times.

Fifty-nine different sailors joined the MYC during the season, with an average of 26 boats per day. Twenty-seven sailors raced at least 50% of all races, thereby qualifying for the season. There were seven first-time qualifiers and 12 different sailors each took a first-place finish in at least one race, including 14-year-old Maddie Saladino. Only two sailors raced every race this summer, brothers Charlie and John Modica. As a fleet, the MYC has become a quite popular Sunday afternoon sailing event.

The sailing this past Sunday can be summed up by Betsy Colby’s remark when she announced a short first race and commented that the “wicked” wind is not being cooperative. In other words, there was very little wind, but we all had a good time anyway, if the general joking around the course was any indication.

Despite the “wicked” wind, the Race Committee, with Betsy as PRO, ably assisted by Marian Thomsen, Susan Donlon, Kerry Mitchell and Deborah Mintz, managed to get four races in, and, much to everyone’s relief, ended racing at that point. As we started sailing back to shore, Paul Zinger was seen racing out from shore in the hope of making the last race of the season. He was late because his dad, George, had conscripted him for the big boat PHRF races out of the Shelter Island Yacht Club until they were canceled for lack of wind.

Paul has taken at least one first place finish every year he has sailed with the MYC; last year he won the Burty trophy, which is given to the winner of the last race of the season. As of the last race of the day on Sunday, Paul still hadn’t taken a first and had hoped to make it to the start line in time to give it a final try for the season. When we informed him that the races were done for the day and that Bill Martens had won the Burty trophy by not only placing first in the last race, but doing so in style way ahead of the competition, Paul was ecstatic about Bill’s win, as was the rest of the Club. The RC gave Bill an extra-long horn blast to show their excitement. We do have a friendly club, with great sailors.

Jody Sisley had really improved this season, placing seventh in two races — good for you, Jodi, for sticking with it. Linda Gibbs had a great time racing with her nephew and crewmate, 11-year-old Luca Sherman. Tim Mitchell’s cousin, 15-year-old Analucia Brooks, joined us for the first time on Sunday. Her dad, Kiernan, raced with the MYC in the past and won the Up West Neck Creek Race a while back. We’re hoping we see more of up-and-coming sailors Luca and Analucia next season.

Melissa Pumphrey somehow persuaded her husband to drive 113 miles in heavy traffic to make it to the races so she could qualify for the season, and it was worth it since she not only qualified, but won the Best Ladies Sailing trophy.

Several sailors come a long distance, including Lee Montes, who called Charlie prior to coming to ask if there was any wind. When Charlie replied, in a real understatement “not much,” Lee decided to skip racing and only came to the party. Peter Due, who usually sails over all the way from Cedar Point, also skipped racing due to lack of wind, and also came to the party.

Prior to the awards banquet, the MYC held its annual meeting and unanimously elected the following slate of officers: Bob Harris, Commodore; Denise Fenchel, Vice Commodore; Melissa Shepstone, Treasurer; Jodi Sisley, Secretary; and Charlie Modica and Betty Bishop, Board of Governors. Peter Beardsley and Bill Martens remain on the Board of Governors. We also discussed the NY Downstates Championships that the MYC is hosting on Sept. 13 and 14.

The MYC has an incredible volunteer staff that shows up week after week — their dedication is awesome. I presented a gift to the staff of 13 volunteers headed by Betsy, and including Marian Thomsen, Matt Fox, Betty Bishop, Amy Cococcia, Dave Daly, Ben Gonzalez, Lissy Cummings, Susan Donlon, Mike Donlon, Lucy Browne, Peter Semmelsach and Deborah Mintz. Many thanks to all of you for all you do. Also, many thanks to Jonathan Brush, Tom McMahon, Charlie, Betty and Denise for the use of your boats. Last but not least, thanks to Bill and Jini Martens for the use of your dock. The Club functions like a well-oiled machine because of all of you, and your participation allows the sailors to spend more time racing.

Next we got down to brass tacks, the awarding of the perpetual trophies, presented by Peter Beardsley, Betsy and yours truly to the following:

• Windels trophy for winner of the first race of the season: Peter Beardsley

• Burty trophy for the winner of the very last race: Bill Martens

• Youth trophy: Timothy Mitchell

• Season First Place trophy: Peter Beardsley

• Season Second Place trophy: Charlie Modica Jr.

• Up the West Neck Creek Race trophy: Peter Beardsley

• Most Improved trophy: Rachel Beardsley

• Best Ladies Sailing trophy: Melissa Pumphrey

• Good Shipmate trophy: Betty Bishop

• Commodore’s Cup: Denise Fenchel

• Corinthian trophy: Steve Shepstone

• LYCE: Betty Bishop

• MYCE: Timothy Mitchell

After the awards ceremony we all celebrated another great season of racing. Many thanks to the Colbys, Betsy, John, Marnie and Cole, for graciously hosting the banquet. The food was delicious and plentiful, and the camaraderie that our club is famous for was on full display. Of course there were the key lime pies, as well as excellent side dishes brought by members including a favorite, Marian’s deviled eggs. John and Cole grilled chicken and steak. What more could one want!

We are a very congenial club, open to all, with no clubhouse. The sailing is great, the camaraderie is superb, and we just have tremendous fun. All sailors, novice to expert, are welcome. You can get more information about the MYC at the MYC Facebook page: Menantic Yacht Club, or from Bob Harris at [email protected].

See you on the water!

Those of us who keep our boats at the North Silver Beach town landing (a/k/a Commodore Pete’s Landing) want to thank Highway Superintendent/Commissioner of Public Works Ken Lewis and his crew for the terrific upgrades they have done at the landing, allowing us to have a smooth and mud-free path as we bring our boats to the water.

Days Results: Pts Place

Eric Ryan 13 1

Charlie Modica,Sr. 14 2

Melissa Pumphrey 14 3

Denise Fenchel 22 4

Alicia Rojas 23 5

John Modica 25 6

Steve Shepstone 29 7

Bob Harris 31 8

Bill Martens 33 9

Jonathan Brush 42 10

Jodi Sisley 42 11

Tim Mitchell 45 12

Linda Gibbs/Luca Sherman 52 13

Joan Butler 58 14

Isabel Parra 58 15

Tom McMahon 58 16

Mary Vetri 64 17

Sharon Wicks 68 18

Annalucia Brooks 71 19

SEASON SCORES

Peter Beardsley 1

Charlie Modica Jr. 2

Derek Webster 3

Melissa Pumphrey 4

Eric Ryan 5

Paul Zinger 6

Rachel Beardsley 7

John Modica 8

Alicia Rojas 9

Joan Butler 10

Steve Shepstone 11

Charlie Modica Sr. 12

Peter Due 13

Linda Gibbs 14

Bob Harris 15

Denise Fenchel 16

Will Lehr 17

Bill Martens 18

Kate Duff 19

Peter Zahn 20

Timothy Mitchell 21

Jodi Sisley 22

Isabel Parra 23

Jonathan Brush 24

Tom McMahon 25

John Colby 26

Sharon Wicks 27