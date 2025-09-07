Busy September schedule at Shelter Island Country Cub

The Shelter Island Country Club’s clubhouse at Goat Hill. (Reporter file photo)

The Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) at Goat Hill has an exciting calendar of September outings, open to members and guests. Events this month will benefit the Shelter Island School, CAST, and the club itself.

School Fundraising Outing

The club will host a school fundraiser with an 18-hole, four-ball scramble on Saturday, Sept. 13, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. The day will feature a complimentary lunch, with all proceeds going to Shelter Island School’s Class of 2027. Funds will support the high school prom in spring 2026 and help cover the class’s senior trip in 2027. Tournament fees are $125 per player, and groups may sign up as a single, duo, trio, or foursome. Registration must be completed at the SICC pro shop by Friday, Sept. 5.

Can’t make it? The school is also seeking tee, hole, and event sponsors, as well as raffle items and food donations. For more information, email [email protected]

Member/Guest Returns

On Sept. 20, the club will host the annual Member-Guest Tournament, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. The fee is $100 per duo and includes lunch at the 1901 Grill afterward. The day promises to be an exciting one, with pristine fall golf weather and a packed schedule of golf and fundraising. Proceeds will benefit the Shelter Island Country Club, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to preserving the historic 1901 course, which remains nearly the same in layout and condition as when it first opened.

This Week: CAST

Lastly, on Sept. 4, the club will host Shelter Island Friends of CAST at 5 p.m. to kick off the 2025 NFL season with the Cowboys vs. Eagles. Guests can pick a $20 game box (50% to winners, 50% to CAST) and join a pitch-and-putt contest with a $20 entry fee. Food and drinks will be available at the 1901 Grill (pay as you go), and donations to CAST are encouraged. The event is organized by Shelter Island Friends of CAST and the Shelter Island Country Club.

The 1901 Grill

The 1901 Grill is open for lunch and dinner from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. The kitchen will be closed from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on those days. Trivia Night is held every Thursday, and Happy Hour runs daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. With outdoor seating and some of the best views on Shelter Island, the 1901 Grill offers a relaxed, scenic spot to unwind after a round or catch up with friends. For reservations, call 631-749-5466.

SICC Pro Shop

The season’s end is near, and now is the perfect time to play before the cold weather sets in. The pro shop is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the last cart rental at 5 p.m. For questions or more information, call the pro shop at 631-749-0416.