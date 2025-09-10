Shelter Island Library Author Talk and Lunch

Journalist Julie Satow with her new book. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Library is pleased to bring back a very popular event from years past, the Book and Author Luncheon, featuring author and journalist Julie Satow and her new book, “When Women Ran Fifth Avenue.”

Join us at the Shelter Island Yacht Club on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 12:30 for lunch and conversation.

Finley Shaw, owner of Finley’s books, is generously donating a copy of the book to each guest. In addition, the library is sponsoring raffle prizes that will include literary-themed gift baskets for children and adults.

Bestselling author Fiona Davis wrote the following about “When Women Ran Fifth Avenue:”

“Masterful …. An essential read for anyone who loves New York history and the stories of complicated brilliant women. Satow’s book is enthralling from start to finish. She brings the glorious department stores of the past to vivid life while offering compassionate, nuanced portraits of those who ran the show.”

Learn about the lives of Hortense Odlum of Bonwit Teller, Dorothy Shaver of Lord & Taylor and Geraldine Stutz of Henri Bendel’s and how they made 20th-century department stores a mecca for women of every age, social class and ambition.

Readers who enjoyed Ms. Satow’s book, “The Plaza” will especially want to hear from this outstanding author. Don’t miss this fun event — tickets can be purchased at the library or through Eventbrite.