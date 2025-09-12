Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Sept. 12, 2025

(Reporter file photo)

THE PLAY’S THE THING

To the Editor:

Wow, John Kaasik — you’ve done it again!

In my opinion, this was your finest performance yet — and I believe the best play I’ve ever seen on this island (and I’ve seen them all). Not only did you write and direct it, but you also composed the music … absolutely incredible.

This show could not be possible without the wonderfully talented cast of Christopher, Morgan, Dan, Jessie, Nick, and Sean, as well as Assistant Director Joanne, Humor Consultant and Videographer Karl, Backstage Linda and Alice, Set and Poster artist Peter, Anu for lights and microphones and Eleanor photographer.

This was without a doubt the highlight of my summer. I sincerely hope you take this production on the road, because I’d love the chance to experience it again and again and again.

A big “Thank You,” everyone!

MARIKA KAASIK, Shelter Island

TAKE ACTION

To the Editor:

The League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and the North Fork (LWVHSINF) holds fast to our non-partisan creed: do not endorse a candidate or

party. Work to educate voters about the issues of the day giving voice to all sides. Now the League, like the nation, is facing new challenges. The President and

CEO of the League of Women Voters of the United States (LWVUS) released the following statement:

“From the flagrant disregard of congressional authority and governmental checks and balances, to the administration’s willingness to defy Supreme Court orders with regard to the deportation of migrants and even those lawfully in this country, it is abundantly clear: our country is in a constitutional crisis.” A Constitutional Crisis exists: “When the executive, the legislative or judiciary branches cannot or will not adequately protect the US Constitution, when there are explicit attempts to dismantle a functional democracy within any of the three branches, or when any level of federal government takes action to destroy democratic institutions in a manner that intentionally or purposefully jeopardized the US Constitution.”

When these events occur, the constitution is deemed at the highest risk and warrants action by all citizens to preserve and protect democratic institutions.

The LWVUS has launched “Unite and Rise 8.5,” to mobilize 8.5 million voters to defend our Constitution and the Rule of Law through advocacy, civic education and engagement.

• Call or email elected officials to make your opinions heard.

• Raise your voice against illegal deportations.

• Attend League meetings to talk about what democracy means to all of us.

• Vote.

• Sign up at lwvsinf.org to keep informed.

• Combat disinformation.

• Sign the Unite & Rise commitment form at lwvhsinf.org and be one of the 8.5 million voters who will help preserve our Constitution and democracy.

JUDI ROTH, Chair, LWVHSINF, Unite and Rise Committee

NO SIGNS

To the Editor:

The Shelter Island Republican Committee and our five candidates have decided not to display political yard signs this year.

Our goal is to give residents a break from visual clutter and sign fatigue. We want to preserve our community character, reduce waste, make it safer for pedestrians and easier for our highway crew to do their work.

Instead of yard signs, we encourage you to connect with others directly, talk to friends and share your endorsement. For those who want to physically show support, we have fun swag available for each candidate — just ask. This fall, let us focus less on signs and more on solutions.

JULIA WEISENBERG, Ph. D., Chairwoman Shelter Island Republican Committee

REASON BEHIND THE COMMITTEE

To the Editor:

This will respond to the Republican Committee Chair’s Aug. 21, 2025 letter in which she claimed two things. One was that the SIRC had filed an overdue disclosure report with the NYS Board of Elections and was now in compliance and that the Committee for New Leadership was some sort of “three card monte” game.

Contrary to that assertion, Supervisor Brach-Williams as the SIRC Treasurer, at this late date, still has not made the required campaign finance disclosure of contributions that was due July 15, 2025. Since my Aug. 14, 2025, letter noting the SIRC’s failure to make any of the required disclosures, she has only disclosed the SIRC’s expenses. (The SIRC has held several fundraisers.) So, the public is still left in the dark about who its contributors are, and the amount contributed.

By contrast, the Shelter Island Democratic Committee and the Committee for New Leadership have filed their disclosures of both contributions and expenses in a timely fashion.

As to the second issue, the Committee for New Leadership is a vehicle for those Democrats running for office who want to reach out for the support of all types of voters, including Republicans, and the many Islanders not affiliated with either party, who would prefer to support them independently. It is very common for candidates to have funding independent of a party committee. That’s the reason behind the Committee for New Leadership. It’s obviously not some shell game, just good politics.

CATHY ANN KENNY, Treasurer, Committee for New Leadership

NOT JUST A NEIGHBORHOOD DISPUTE

To the Editor:

Last year, Gardiner’s Bay Country Club began building a 116,000-gallon cistern and pumping station without a building permit. The Town stopped the work and required a site plan review before the Town Board.

The gigantic cistern and pumping station are part of a much bigger plan to turn the course into a “championship golf course.” In connection with the plan, the club asked the state Department of Environmental Conservation to more than double its pumping allowance from six to over 12 million gallons. The DEC raised serious concerns. The club failed to respond, but did not withdraw that application.

A key question that could avoid the Town having to address environmental concerns is whether the club has illegally expanded its irrigation system beyond the limited areas exempted under Shelter Island’s irrigation code. A Hay Beach resident with engineering expertise has twice presented evidence that the club has illegally expanded. Twice, the Town Board has called for an inspection. The club finally agreed — but only if that resident is excluded, claiming he is not “independent.” Yet one of the club’s own paid employees, consultants, and/or lawyer will likely be involved. If not, one or more of the club’s officials. In any event, none of those people is independent.

What is the club afraid of? If it has nothing to hide, it should welcome transparency, as well as an opportunity to improve its relations with its neighbors.

Notably, this is more than a neighborhood dispute. The rules should apply to everyone, even a powerful institution that is one of the Island’s very biggest users of water, maybe the biggest.

Meanwhile, homeowners face talk of tighter irrigation limits. And concerns about protecting the aquifer and avoiding salt water intrusion are not just Hay Beach concerns.

STEPHEN JACOBS, Member-at-Large, Hay Beach Property Owners Association

TRANSPARENCY, EQUAL ENFORCEMENT

To the Editor:

At the recent public hearing on Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, I presented archived club documents showing that it wanted to double its irrigation system — from 18 acres in 2003 to 36 acres in 2024. I also submitted exhibits now showing its expanded tees, added fairway sprinklers, and irrigation around the greens of sand traps and other extraneous areas. These are areas not permitted to be irrigated with well-water under the Town Code.

For bringing forward these facts, the club’s attorney labeled me an “objectant” — defined as one who objects in a legal proceeding. If presenting evidence of what is actually in the ground counts as “objecting,” then something is wrong with the process.

GBCC has also barred me from participating in any Town-mandated site visit, despite my long involvement starting with the club’s proposal to double its pumping to 12 million gallons a year. I have knowledge to contribute, and any alleged “bias” can be weighed by the Town’s representatives during the site visit.

Shelter Island residents deserve transparency and equal enforcement of the rules. Excluding informed voices only weakens public trust.

DAVE RUBY, Shelter Island

GOOD TROUBLE

To the Editor:

I applaud the editor of the Reporter for the editorial on ICE on the streets of Greenport (“What the record will show,” Aug.14).

My mother was born on Shelter island. My parents would have been immensely proud to have read the editorial this past week. As a former employee of this paper, I am immensely proud of the Reporter.

Thank you for having enough guts to be honest about what’s going on. And more importantly, to be disgusted about it. This is an unfortunate time in our country’s history, to say the least. We need to keep telling the truth about it over and over and over. Thank you for doing that.

Keep up the good work. Keep up the good fight. In the words of Congressman John Lewis, keep making good trouble.

MARY FAULKNER, Venice, Fla.

ENCOURAGEMENT AND BALANCE

To the Editor:

No silence, no hedging, no danger of misinterpreting your take on our current and threatening situation as a nation (Sept. 4, “Our View”). A wonderful picture. But we can overcome “clownish” and “crackpot” characters by smartly using the levers of government that they have abused. If enough of us don’t join in the “comical obsequiousness” (love that), we can lead a way to restoring sanity.

The second half of the editorial gives the hope and confidence that our society will prevail against the seemingly immovable mountains of ignorance and cowardice.

Thank you for the encouragement and the balance.

CONNIE POWER, Shelter Island

SPEAKING OUT

To the Editor:

Paul Shepherd’s letter of Aug. 28 expressed many of the same concerns I have had and voiced for months.

Initially my concerns felt like a dramatic stance. However, now, with each significant and unabashed step toward an authoritarian state by the current administration, the reality is stunning. What is perhaps most frightening is that all that we are seeing is facilitation, with virtually no opposition to this movement away from democracy. It is clear that the politicians who are supporting this transition have no fear of displacement. That does not bode well for the future of free and fair elections.

The situation threatens all who believe in a free society with a free economy. Dire predictions require action to avoid their fruition.

Supporting politicians, of either party, who are willing to speak out and work to avoid what may seem inevitable is a good first step to prevent our democracy from becoming an autocracy.

BILL GERAGHTY, Shelter Island

WHAT’S YOUR PLAN

To the Editor:

How did September come so fast?

I started the summer a bit flustered. So much work to get the house in shape and a bit melancholy for the quieter, more peaceful island we used to know. I too am worried that selfishness and lack of foresight will allow this place to become unrecognizable and will destroy our natural resources. But then I started a ritual swim outside the inlet at Crab Creek and I so enjoyed the conversations on the beach with strangers, and my dog running about. I came to remember much of what I cherish about this place. So much is still here despite the change.

We continue to waste so much time criticizing each other with petty stuff while the real issues fail to be fully addressed. That includes all of us, and our elected or appointed Town officials. We surely need a better Town Code to help manage change. However, we shouldn’t and can’t just complain about change or specific solutions that are offered. Tell everyone how you suggest a specific issue be addressed. If you are just a complainer, you become part of the problem rather than part of the solution.

As we enter the next local election, let’s focus on the issues and hold all people accountable for presenting real solutions and communicating actionable plans. When someone resorts to petty criticism or open-ended complaints, let’s just keep asking what’s your plan to protect or improve the Island.

SEAN DAVY, Shelter Island

BEST USE FOR PLUMISLAND

To the Editor:

There’s a reliable, cost-effective, zero-carbon way to produce all of the electricity needs of Suffolk County now and in the future, most likely with power to spare (and sell). It’s the modern small modular reactor, which could be sited on a portion of Plum Island.

Electricity from nuclear power is the most reliable because it does not depend on the ever-changing wind or sunlight. Unlike those methods, nuclear power needs no fossil back-up power plant.

The new reactor design is much lower in cost than the old ones, because it is small and modular, takes less time to build, and more than one can be built depending on the amount of electricity needed. The Plum Island site, once used for hazardous disease research, is owned by the federal government, which I read is to be placed in Suffolk County’s control. As the demand for electricity grows, the opportunity for Suffolk County to enjoy dependable energy now and in the future is tremendous. In the governor’s search for suitable nuclear sites, I hope she considers Plum Island.

RICHARD BLUMENTHAL, Westhampton Beach