Rhythm Future Quartet to play on Saturday: Gypsy jazz artists presented by Friends of Music

The Rhythm Future Quartet, from left, Greg Loughman, Jason Anick, Henry Acker and M O’Rourke. (Credit: Nolan Blunck)

The next free concert hosted by Shelter Island Friends of Music will be a high-energy performance by the acclaimed Rhythm Future Quartet on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

The musicians are known for their unique blend of Hot Club of France styled swing jazz, Brazilian and Eastern European idioms, and original compositions with hints of classical music.

Founded by award-winning violinist Jason Anick, the group aims to keep the spirit of Gypsy jazz alive while propelling it into the modern era. Named for a Django Reinhardt tune, the quartet performs dynamic and lyrical arrangements of both Gypsy jazz standards and original compositions that draw upon diverse international rhythms and musical idioms.

The ensemble features Mr. Anick alongside guitarist M O’Rourke, guitarist Henry Acker, and bassist Greg Loughman.

Their latest album, “Rhythm Future Quartet and Friends,” features collaborations with renowned artists including singer Cyrille Aimée, Brazil’s Hamilton de Holanda, and guitarist Stochelo Rosenberg. The recording was praised by JazzTimes Magazine as “packed to the gills with feeling and consistently dynamic, full of virtuosity and swing.”

Online, their performances have captured millions of listeners worldwide, with their version of Django’s “Minor Swing” surpassing 11 million views on YouTube.

Admission is free, and while there is no charge for entry, donations are appreciated to support future concerts. A post-concert reception with the artists will follow the performance. For more information, please visit sifriendsofmusic.org.