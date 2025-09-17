Car wash at Shelter Island School on Saturday: Students working to fund Florida trip

Sprucing up the buggy for a good cause. Another student car wash is slated for this weekend. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Bring your car over to the Shelter Island School on Saturday, Sept. 20, to wash off all the summer sand, pollen and grime.

Seventh-grade students will be washing cars from 8 to 11 a.m. to raise money for their class trip that should take place during the 2026-2027 school year.

The trip will take them to Disney World where they will participate in Disney’s Imagination Campus and take a physics seminar in the parks.

“Disney instructors are always impressed at the scientific knowledge that Shelter Island students bring to the seminar,” said teacher Jen Gulluscio.