Training With Trent: Finding the balance

Trainer Trent Firestine takes your questions. (Credit: Reporter File photo)

Question from Dan: Hey Trent, I feel like I’m pretty fit, I train consistently and look like I’m in pretty good shape, but something still feels off in my body, like subtle imbalances or tightness I can’t quite pinpoint. I think this might be affecting my performance — and how I feel day-to-day. When you’re working with individuals, what subtle imbalances do you often see go unnoticed, especially if they are fit? How do you approach correcting them without overwhelming them?

Answer: Hey Dan, nice to hear from you. This is a great question. So where do I begin? You’d be surprised how many shredded shoulders are built on shaky hips and tight ankles. It’s like watching a Greek statue wobble on a Jenga tower. People will come in benching 300 lbs. but can’t hold a deep squat without their knees throwing a tantrum.

The truth is that most fit people have learned to compensate beautifully. It’s not that they’re balanced — it’s that they’ve adapted. I look for the quiet compensators, the overactive traps trying to be lats, the hip flexors doing the hamstrings job, the core that is just a six-pack costume over a disconnected diaphragm. So, I meet them where they are — but I don’t stay there. I sprinkle in corrections like a spiritual seasoning. We will do your heavy lifts, sure… but then I sneak in some breath work, barefoot stability, or an eccentric controlled movement. I always say I’m not here to break you down; I’m here to introduce you to your body’s original blueprint.

Because underneath the strength and symmetry there’s usually an inner child with tight hamstrings and a spine that’s been dodging emotions since 2010. If I can help someone feel grounded and mobile physically, and energetically, we’re winning.

To submit your own fitness question, email Trent at [email protected]