Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 25, 2025

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Commercial vehicle checkpoints on Sept. 18 resulted in several tickets.

Robert Allen of West Palm Beach, Fla. was ticketed on Sept. 12 on St. Mary’s Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Carlos Valeriano Mejia received a summons on Sept. 12 for unlicensed operation on Summerfield Place.

Gina Flores of Uniondale was ticketed on Sept. 13 on St. Mary’s Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

ACCIDENT

Joan L. Geist of Rye was backing out of a parking space at the Recycling Center on Sept. 15 when she struck a vehicle owned by Christopher R. Reaske of Lexington, Mass. Damage exceeded $1,000.

MARINE INCIDENTS

Joseph Robinson of New York City was ticketed for operating a vessel without a safety certificate on Sept. 14 in Shelter Island Sound. A disabled boat off Ward’s Point was escorted to a marina on Sept. 11. Environmental Conservation Law (ECL) checks at Reel Point and off Bootleggers Alley on Sept. 13 resulted in a warning for undersized porgies. An ECL check off Hiberry Lane on the 14th was negative.

OTHER REPORTS

Police located a driver who had left the North Ferry after refusing to pay on Sept. 11; a ticket was issued and a family member was contacted to pay the fare.

Police provided vehicles and demonstrations for visitors to the Trucks and Trades Show on Sept. 13.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on Sept. 12; radar enforcement in the Heights on the 13th; distracted driving in the Center on Sept. 17. Officers responded to complaints of loud music from the Rams Head Inn on Sept. 14, resulting in a summons. Police responded to a domestic dispute on Sept. 15.

In other reports: police conducted school crossing duty; investigated a possible real estate scam; a scam request for money emailed to members of the Presbyterian congregation; and a computer phishing scam; provided lift assists; and responded to accidental 911 calls.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) cared for an injured opossum on Sept. 12. Police dispatched injured deer on Sept. 13 and 14th. An injured turkey was dispatched on the 14th; it had disappeared when an officer checked on a later patrol. The ACO assisted with several searches for dogs at large. An injured bat reported to the ACO on Sept. 13 was dead on arrival. The ACO evicted a bird from a Silver Beach house on Sept. 17.

ALARMS

A commercial alarm activation in the Center was investigated on Sept. 12, believed to be caused by a FedEx employee leaving a package. On Sept. 12, a smoke alarm was activated in the Center, caused by cooking, determined by the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD). On Sept. 13 a West Neck smoke alarm was caused by vaping in a bathroom, SIFD determined on the scene. Police assisted with a faulty smoke alarm in Longview on the 16th. SIFD responded on Sept. 18 to a smoke alarm in the Center; no emergency was found.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Sept. 13, 14, 15, and 18. Three persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. One person refused medical attention.