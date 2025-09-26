Greenport congregation votes to dismiss rabbi: Narrow margin decides fate after heated feud

Rabbi Gadi Capela, who served as the spiritual leader of Greenport’s Congregation Tifereth Israel for 13 years, was voted out by the congregation on Sept. 18. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The congregation of an historic Greenport synagogue narrowly voted to dismiss its rabbi, ending a bitter battle over the future leadership of the temple shortly before the high holy days begin.

Rabbi Gadi Capela, who has led Congregation Tifereteh on Fourth Street for the last 13 years, was booted from his post by a slim 52% to 48% margin, the president of the temple’s board of directors, Sara Bloom, told Times Review on Friday, Sept. 19.

Of the 95 congregation members eligible to vote, 82 cast their ballots using the site Election Buddy between Sept. 15 and 18, Bloom said.

Rabbi Capela declined to comment.

He was suspended with pay on Aug. 25, weeks after the temple’s board moved to dismiss the rabbi, which was first reported by Times Review.

The board had accused Rabbi Capela of lateness, absenteeism and behavioral issues in an Aug. 2 termination letter, which was obtained exclusively by Times Review. The letter noted “a long-continuing atmosphere of contentious conduct and breaches of his contractual obligations.”

In a sit-down with Times Review last week, Rabbi Capela said he never missed a service in his 13 years as the temple’s spiritual leader. “This community has become my family in so many ways,” he said.

The rabbi also said he received “hundreds of letters of thanks attesting to [his] compassion and dedication in caring for the sick and attending to their needs.”

“To claim otherwise is a shameful falsehood,” he wrote in a Sept. 12 email to members of the congregation.

Ms. Bloom acknowledged there will be members of the congregation who will “forever be unhappy” with the decision to jettison the cleric. “We do thank him for his many contributions to our shul. We are very grateful for all that he has brought to our shul and our shul community,” she said. “Nevertheless, it is our hope, our expectation, that our community will come together to move forward in a constructive and respectful manner — abiding by the will of the majority.”

The board of directors will begin its process to find a permanent replacement for Rabbi Capela, Ms. Bloom said.

The feud came to a head just as the two-day observances of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, began at sundown on Monday night, Sept. 22.

Services will be led by Rabbi Debra Cantor and Cantor William Weinstein. For information on hybrid services, email [email protected].

“We are certain that we will have a beautiful New Year and lovely New Year services that will be inspirational to all those in attendance,” Ms. Bloom said.