Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy to stop filling prescriptions

Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy. (Reporter file)

News has reached the Reporter that prescription service at the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy will be shut shut down entirely as of October 7.

This will leave Islanders with no local access to fill prescriptions.

A pharmacist at the Pharmacy confirmed the report this morning, saying “a letter is going out to the patients,” but refused to say any more.

The Reporter is awaiting more information from the pharmacy’s manager, and more news will be published when available.