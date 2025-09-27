Featured Story

Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy to stop filling prescriptions

By &

Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy. (Reporter file)

News has reached the Reporter that prescription service at the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy will be shut shut down entirely as of October 7.

This will leave Islanders with no local access to fill prescriptions.

A pharmacist at the Pharmacy confirmed the report this morning, saying “a letter is going out to the patients,” but refused to say any more.

The Reporter is awaiting more information from the pharmacy’s manager, and more news will be published when available.

Ambrose Clancy

Ambrose Clancy has been the editor of the Shelter Island Reporter since 2012. He’s worked as a staff reporter for The North Shore Sun, the Southampton Press and was associate editor of the Riverhead News-Review and an editor at Long Island Business News.

Reporter Staff

Looking to comment on this article? Send us a letter to the editor instead.

Tags

Related Content