Shelter Island volleyball teams take on Babylon panthers

Action during the Sept. 26 Babylon vs. Shelter Island game. Lily Brigham passes the ball to waiting setter Ella Fundora (22) as Makayla Cronin, Natalie Mamisashvili (8) and Kylie Kuhr Leonard (15) prepare to transition for an attack. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

With just one game on its docket the week of Sept. 22, Shelter Island volleyball had a chance to rest and recoup. Many athletes ended up missing practice due to family vacations or illness, so a personalized approach to training helped keep the team in shape.

On Friday, Sept. 26, we faced the Babylon Panthers in a mandatory Class B crossover match. Former ESA and Spanish teacher Laura Mayo was the Islanders’ JV coach for five years, and during that time we got to know her former high school team, coached by her mom. A tradition emerged: The long trip is followed by a pizza gathering, a nice chance for coaches to mingle and athletes to see one another as fellow students and teens instead of cross net rivals.

The JV team only had the minimum six players available due to illness and injury. Minimum number of players means maximum amount of playing time and the chance to rise to challenges.

Lily Brigham normally is the libero, specializing in defense. She played all the way around, and overcoming some trepidation about serving, she found a way to make it work, serving two in a row in set 1, and three in a row in set 2. Teammate Natalie Mamisashvili also gained excellent experience, serving 4 consecutive points, plus swinging with more confidence.

The team is showing results of focusing on using the classic pass-set-hit rhythm. The game flow is starting to click, with athletes consistently implementing movement patterns and getting into the groove more quickly.

Some points were scored by Makayla Cronin’s quick returns on serve receive. Maeve Springer is really learning the middle hitter role, first blocking, then transitioning off to be ready for hits.

Ella Fundora served very well, scoring aces and adding points with smart tips to “donut hole” on the court. Kylie Kuhr Leonard is confident and aggressive on the court and it is terrific to see her generating great swings with power.

While the team was not as focused in the last set, it was encouraging to see more pass-set-hit attempts. The team played well in the 21-25, 17-25, 14-25 loss.

Because some players missed multiple practices leading up to the Babylon match, the varsity squad played the first set with a non-traditional line-up. Sophomore Lily Potter is a flexible player and her work ethic earned her a starting spot at outside hitter. She responded to the opportunity, scoring with an off-speed kill, then following it up with an ace. Mae Brigham got a turn as a middle hitter and blocker against the talented Babylon offense. Lexi Bartilucci normally only plays backrow as a setter, but she stayed in all the way around, getting a chance to play offense a bit.

Quinn Sobejana was in the hot seat as we used the flexibility of the libero position. The libero can come in for any backrow player. She first spotted Brigham on defense, then substituted for Potter. Because they each have a different base, Sobejana had to keep track of who she was in for and whether she was in middle or left side defense. This learning experience will be helpful in the matches to come.

The Babylon offense had one of the most talented hitters we have seen yet, and the defense was under constant attack. But the team continued to focus, with Elliot Schack serving three in row under pressure at the end of the set.

In the second set, we used a more familiar lineup, with Potter switching to middle. Juliana Medina’s confidence and effectiveness on defense keeps her on the court much of the time and she had a great take-charge third over in broken play to spur the team. Distractions from stands led to lapses in concentration, and Babylon’s continued strong attack and serving was very difficult to shake.

In the third set, we featured yet another starting line-up. Sadie Green-Clark returned to the court after an extended absence due to a trip to Europe with her family. Brigham landed a tricky tip for the early lead. Lauren Gibbs scored a nice cross court kill, followed by a heads-up kill on an overpass. Her aggressive offense is good to see, and she led team with swings. Miranda Marcello’s tough defense doesn’t show up in her stat columns, but keeping the ball in play allows for teammates to get attack attempts. Her steady serving was a bright spot.

While we lost 3-0 to the Panthers, I am not discouraged. These tough mandatory crossover matches are allowing us to get prepped for our important League VIII opponents in mid-October.

Coming up is a season highlight: The team’s annual Dig Pink match will be held on Friday, Oct. 3. This match is dedicated to raising awareness and funds to overcome breast cancer. The festivities kick off at 4 p.m. as we play Center Moriches, another Class B/League VII rival. Wear your pink, come watch, donate, and celebrate!