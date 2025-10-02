Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar, Oct. 2, 2025
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library. silibrary.org
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4
Story Time at the Library, 10:30 a.m. (0 – 4) A mix of old and new favorite books, read at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand. No registration required.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 7
Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4)
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 8
Tails and Tales, Reading to a Therapy Dog, 4:15 p.m. (6+) Library. Register at silibrary.org
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3
Long Island Birds, 7 p.m. Zoom. Birder Dianne Taggart discusses the “Weird, Wild, Wacky, Wonderful” activities of local birds. Presented by the Shelter Island Library. Register at silibrary.org
Garlic at the Goat, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Come to the 1901 Grill and help shuck garlic for Sylvester Manor Farm. $40 tickets include light bites and a drink. Singalong with Bennett Konesni in a fun, community event. Tickets at sylvestermanor.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4
Fall Garlic Planting and Singalong, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Free, at Sylvester Manor Farm, 21 Manwaring Rd.
Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free, at Community Center. Music, petting zoo, food trucks, lawn games, face painting, crafts.
Pumpkin Craft, 12 p.m. Library. Decoupage a white pumpkin with pressed flowers, creating a lovely centerpiece perfect for your fall décor.
Lions Gala, 5:30 – 8 p.m. 75th Anniversary celebration at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Abundant appetizers, dancing, cash bar. Drawing for a Sunfish. Tickets at shelterislandlions.org
MONDAY, OCTOBER 6
Revocable vs. Irrevocable Trusts, 1 p.m. Zoom, presented by the Library, an informative discussion on revocable and irrevocable trusts, and learn the benefits of placing assets — like a home — into a trust. Register at silibrary.org
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 7
Senior Listening Session, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. An informal chat — with snacks — with the Community Housing Board about challenges seniors face with housing on the Island, and finding solutions. Senior Center, 44 S. Ferry Rd.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 9
Vaccination Clinic, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Senior Center, 44 S. Ferry Rd. organized by the Senior Center in cooperation with Walgreen’s Pharmacy. Available vaccines: Flu, COVID, RSV, pneumonia. Please call 631-749-1059 to schedule your appointment.
How Ghosts Gave Women Their Voices, 7 p.m. Zoom, presented by the Library, journalist Ilise Carter unearths the connections between faith, fraud, feminism, and financial opportunity. Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11
Fall Flower Photography, 9:30 – 11 a.m. KC Bailey will guide guests on special techniques, on a truck tour through Mashomack meadows. Sign up by emailing [email protected]
Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shelter Island History Museum. Food vendors, music, nature-based activities.
Creekside Concert, 2 p.m. Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks. Tickets $40 in advance, $50 at the door, Children under 9 free. At Sylvester Manor. Joint fundraiser with Shelter Island Fire Dept.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12
Candidates’ Forum, 1 p.m. School Auditorium. Hosted by League of Women Voters.
Friends of Music Concert, 6 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Borromeo String Quartet. Free, donations accepted.
TOWN MEETINGS
WQIAB,
Thursday, Oct. 2, 6 to 7 p.m.
Town Board
Budget Work Session,
Friday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Waterways Management
Advisory Council,
Monday, Oct. 6, 6 to 8 p.m.
Town Board Work Session,
Tuesday, Oct. 7, 1 to 4 p.m.
Taylor’s Island Committee,
Tuesday, Oct. 7, 9 to 10 a.m.
CAC,
Tuesday, Oct. 7, 7 to 9 p.m.
Community Housing Board,
Thursday, Oct. 9, 7 to 8:30 p.m.