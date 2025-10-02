Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar, Oct. 2, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4

Story Time at the Library, 10:30 a.m. (0 – 4) A mix of old and new favorite books, read at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand. No registration required.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 7

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 8

Tails and Tales, Reading to a Therapy Dog, 4:15 p.m. (6+) Library. Register at silibrary.org

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3

Long Island Birds, 7 p.m. Zoom. Birder Dianne Taggart discusses the “Weird, Wild, Wacky, Wonderful” activities of local birds. Presented by the Shelter Island Library. Register at silibrary.org

Garlic at the Goat, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Come to the 1901 Grill and help shuck garlic for Sylvester Manor Farm. $40 tickets include light bites and a drink. Singalong with Bennett Konesni in a fun, community event. Tickets at sylvestermanor.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4

Fall Garlic Planting and Singalong, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Free, at Sylvester Manor Farm, 21 Manwaring Rd.

Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free, at Community Center. Music, petting zoo, food trucks, lawn games, face painting, crafts.

Pumpkin Craft, 12 p.m. Library. Decoupage a white pumpkin with pressed flowers, creating a lovely centerpiece perfect for your fall décor.

Lions Gala, 5:30 – 8 p.m. 75th Anniversary celebration at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Abundant appetizers, dancing, cash bar. Drawing for a Sunfish. Tickets at shelterislandlions.org

MONDAY, OCTOBER 6

Revocable vs. Irrevocable Trusts, 1 p.m. Zoom, presented by the Library, an informative discussion on revocable and irrevocable trusts, and learn the benefits of placing assets — like a home — into a trust. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 7

Senior Listening Session, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. An informal chat — with snacks — with the Community Housing Board about challenges seniors face with housing on the Island, and finding solutions. Senior Center, 44 S. Ferry Rd.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 9

Vaccination Clinic, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Senior Center, 44 S. Ferry Rd. organized by the Senior Center in cooperation with Walgreen’s Pharmacy. Available vaccines: Flu, COVID, RSV, pneumonia. Please call 631-749-1059 to schedule your appointment.

How Ghosts Gave Women Their Voices, 7 p.m. Zoom, presented by the Library, journalist Ilise Carter unearths the connections between faith, fraud, feminism, and financial opportunity. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11

Fall Flower Photography, 9:30 – 11 a.m. KC Bailey will guide guests on special techniques, on a truck tour through Mashomack meadows. Sign up by emailing [email protected]

Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shelter Island History Museum. Food vendors, music, nature-based activities.

Creekside Concert, 2 p.m. Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks. Tickets $40 in advance, $50 at the door, Children under 9 free. At Sylvester Manor. Joint fundraiser with Shelter Island Fire Dept.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12

Candidates’ Forum, 1 p.m. School Auditorium. Hosted by League of Women Voters.

Friends of Music Concert, 6 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Borromeo String Quartet. Free, donations accepted.

TOWN MEETINGS

WQIAB,

Thursday, Oct. 2, 6 to 7 p.m.

Town Board

Budget Work Session,

Friday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Waterways Management

Advisory Council,

Monday, Oct. 6, 6 to 8 p.m.

Town Board Work Session,

Tuesday, Oct. 7, 1 to 4 p.m.

Taylor’s Island Committee,

Tuesday, Oct. 7, 9 to 10 a.m.

CAC,

Tuesday, Oct. 7, 7 to 9 p.m.

Community Housing Board,

Thursday, Oct. 9, 7 to 8:30 p.m.