Country Club, neighbors battle over water

Shelter Island was one of nine Suffolk County communities where tests on mosquitoes revealed the presence of West Nile virus.

Samples from mosquitoes were collected on Sept. 9 and 10, according to the Suffolk County Department of Health Services.

The virus was first detected in birds and mosquito samples in Suffolk in 1999. It has re-appeared every year since then.

West Nile is transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. The County Health Department reported 21 human cases in 2024 and five in 2023. Nine people have died from West Nile since 2000.

Along with Shelter Island, samples testing positive were taken by the Health Department in Aquebogue, Patchogue, Melville, Sayville, Selden, Northport, and Copiague.

Statewide, to date this year, 138 mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile. One bird has tested positive this season. Three humans have tested positive for the virus this year.

According to the County Heath Department, most people infected with West Nile virus will experience mild or no symptoms, but some can develop severe symptoms, including “high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, and paralysis.” The symptoms may last several weeks, and neurological effects may be permanent.

The Health Department has said that individuals, especially those 50 years or older or those with compromised immune systems, are urged to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott said, “Fall is a good time of year to repair screens and clean up your yard to reduce areas where mosquitoes can lay eggs. Take precautions when doing so as mosquitoes are still active.”

The commissioner offered tips on avoiding mosquito bites:

• Minimize outdoor activities between dusk and dawn.

• Wear shoes and socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts when mosquitoes are active.

• Use mosquito repellent, following

label directions carefully.

• Make sure all windows and doors have screens, and that all screens are in good repair.

• Keep mosquitoes from laying eggs inside and outside of your home. Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out containers that hold water, such as vases, pet water bowls, flowerpot saucers, discarded tires, buckets, pool covers, birdbaths, trash cans, and rain barrels.

• Download a copy of Suffolk County’s informational brochure “Get the Buzz on Mosquito Protection,” at suffolkny.gov, available in English and Spanish, and share it with your community.

• More information about West Nile virus in Suffolk County can be found at the website: suffolkcountyny.gov/ Departments/Health-Services/Public-Health/Preventive-Services/Arthropod- borne-Diseases/Mosquitoes