Supe: Positivity can lead to solutions for prescription access

Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy. (Reporter file)

BY JULIE LANE | STAFF WRITER

With many short-term solutions in place to deal with the ending of prescription services at the Shelter Island Pharmacy, the administration is working to find means of securing a few possibilities to add to what’s in place.

Much of the effort of the effort will be to concentrate on long-term solutions, Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams said.

At Sunday’s Pharmacy Closing Community Meeting, Nancy Green, a co-chair of the Town’s Health and Wellness Community, will facilitate the discussion, hoping to hear new ideas from the community about how to tackle the long-range needs.

Southold Pharmacy, Sag Harbor and White’s pharmacies have agreed to handle prescription needs for Islanders who can fill transfer forms or ask their physicians to send their prescriptions to a pharmacy of their choice.

Many can arrange to use mail order services but for those who can’t or others who may use that means for most prescriptions but on occasion need to fill a prescription immediately for a medication, they will still need a pharmacy to handle those medication prescriptions.

Senior Center personnel also have grant money available to use a vehicle to pick up prescriptions off Island.

South Ferry President has gained an agreement with the Sag Harbor Pharmacy to provide lower rates for its deliveries that drugstore will use to deliver medications to Islanders door-to-door.

Medicaid patients need to reach out to their Medicaid providers, some of whom provide mail order provisions. But even if they can use mail order, they will still need to be able to pick up or have picked up those medications that are needed immediately.

Ms. Brach-Williams noted Stony Brook that operates an office at the Town Medical Center has been approached about whether it could allow medications to be dispensed there.

A retired pharmacist told the supervisor he can’t be at Sunday’s forum, but would be a source for advice in the exploration of solutions.

Following a general summary of where things stand now, the plan Sunday is to have the group separate into several sections for discussions with one person summarizing the individual discussions.

Ms. Brach-Williams said she understands the concerns Islanders have about the loss of their local pharmacy and even the anger. But the most positive approach is to focus on solutions that can result in positive changes.