Town preps for storm; be alert to updates

(Credit: Betsy Colby)

The Town’s Emergency Management Team is closely watching weather reports and preparing for a nor’easter while hoping it doesn’t hit with the worst of high winds and heavy rains.

With the possibility of rain, high winds and floods,Sunday into Monday, Police Chief Jim Read is working with the team to coordinate responses if the worst happens. He reported winds could reach up to 55 mph that could result in downed wires, broken limbs and power outages.

The Town is closely monitoring the approach of a nor’easter expected to impact our area beginning Sunday. The Town is taking precautionary measures and is prepared to respond to any emergencies that may arise.

“Together, we’ve begun a coordinated planning process to ensure the public stays informed and the Town remains well prepared,” Chief Read said.

Outreach to Senior Services, the Highway Department, all emergency services, Shelter Island School officials and PSEG-LI Conversations have taken place with many key partners — Various Town departments (Seniors, Media, PD, Highway), the School, both North and South Ferries, and PSEG-LI are being coordinated.

“We’re developing specific plans with PSEG to address the overnight period between Sunday evening and Monday morning,” Chief Read said.

For anyone experiencing an emergency, the Chief advises calling 911. For assistance that’s not of an emergency nature, the Police can be reached at 631-749-0600.

We will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates as needed.

Please stay informed, stay safe, and take necessary precautions to secure outdoor items and prepare for possible power interruptions.

Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams has been speaking with Chief Read and the Emergency Response Team and will continue to monitor the situation.

The Reporter has reached out to the coordinator of the Sunday afternoon candidates’ forum and will also provide information about decisions that group makes.