Shelter Island Community Calendar: Oct. 15, 2025

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17

Tween Trivia Night, 3 p.m. (10+) Library. Win gift cards to Maria’s Kitchen.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 21

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 22

Pumpkin Spice Cookies, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (All ages) Pick up dry ingredients at the library.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 16

Breast Cancer Awareness, 12 p.m. Zoom. Dr. Edna Kapenhas, Medical Director of the Ellen Hermanson Breast Center, for an informative session on risk factors, warning signs, and treatment options for breast cancer. An East End Libraries Event hosted by Hampton Bays Library. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17

AI For the Curious, 5 p.m. Legion Hall. Peter Semmelhack, CEO of Bug Labs and author of Social Machines, will discuss AI, how it fits into everyday life, and what’s next. Bring your questions.

“Frieda Takes the Stage,” 7 p.m. Free screening of a short film by Peter Waldner, featuring Leah Friedman. Donations for the Senior Citizens Foundation will be accepted.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19

Artists’ Reception,1 – 3 p.m. Shelter Island Arts Center exhibit of art by board members. Town Hall.

Candidates’ Forum,5 to 7 p.m. School Auditorium. Hosted by League of Women Voters.

The Pridwin Presents: NY Winemaker Dinner, 5 p.m. Sip, savor, and celebrate New York Cabernet Franc at a communal table on the terrace overlooking Peconic Bay. Tickets at caperesorts.com/pridwin/events-calendar/cab-franc-forward-winemakers-dinner

Rams Head Inn Presents: 5 to 8 p.m. Dick Behrke Quintet featuring John Ludlow.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 22

Medicare with Confidence, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. One on one appointments with Tom McCann from Senior Service of North America for an informative hour on Medicare eligibility, plan types, enrollment, cost assistance, at the library. Call 631-749-4200 for appointments.

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee,Thursday, Oct. 16, 9 to 10 a.m.

Town Board Budget Work Session,Thursday, Oct. 16, 1 to 4 p.m.

Town Board Budget Work Session,Friday, Oct. 17, 1 to 4 p.m.

Board of Ethics,Friday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Community Preservation Fund Board,Monday, Oct. 20, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Water Advisory Committee,Monday, Oct. 20, 2 to 3 p.m.

Town Board Meeting,Monday, Oct. 20, 6 to 9 p.m.

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, Oct. 21, 1 to 4 p.m.

Town Board Budget Work Session,Wednesday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

ZBA Hearing,Wednesday, Oct. 22, 7:30 to 9 p.m.