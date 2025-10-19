Small but mighty

REPORTER PHOTO A selection from the 16 editorial awards the New York Press Association honored the Reporter with this past weekend.

This past weekend once again demonstrates why the Shelter Island community is so special.

Many were seeking weather updates and taking steps to protect their own families and properties as well as checking on vulnerable neighbors to assure they were safe.

The Emergency Management Team coordinated smoothly by Police Chief Jim Read worked efficiently with volunteers in the Shelter Island Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service Technicians were cooperating in the effort to respond to any needs that could have arisen.

Residents generally heeded requests to stay off roadways and hunker down at home.

Thanks need to go to the Emergency Management Team — both paid and volunteer workers — who stood ready to respond and did so for a prolonged period of time to deal with needs that arose.

Meanwhile, teams of people — led by Chief Read — stood ready to respond to needs on a night and a day when they might have wished they could be home tending to the safety and comfort of their own families. Yes, it’s their job, but it takes special people to devote their energies to do that job.

The storm was long and persistent with heavy rain and high winds that seemed to continue longer than what many storms bring.

Highway Department crews were out in that nasty weather clearing downed trees from roadways. Firefighters stood at the ready as did the EMTs and their paid paramedic ready to respond, weather notwithstanding.

A PSEG-LI crew was on the Island to deal with scattered calls of downed wires overnight Sunday into Monday. That was not always the case on Shelter Island but PSEG has kept its promise to send a crew to the Island and keep workers there until power outages subsided.

Senior Services staff were alert to the needs of the Town’s elderly population, ready to offer assistance and assurance, especially to those living alone.

Fortunately, outages were fewer than might have been expected with such a furious storm, and power was restored fairly quickly.

It’s the spirit of this community — residents and workers — who always respond to the worst circumstances with the best efforts to support one another.