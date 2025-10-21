Shelter Island Country Club wraps 124th season

After 124 years, the Goat Hill course is playing better than ever. (Credit: Jackson Rohrer)

The Shelter Island Country Club celebrated its 124th season last Sunday, Oct. 19, as the club’s volunteer Board of Trustees hosted members for the annual closing meeting.

This year was among the most successful to date, as the 501(c)(3) nonprofit continued its mission to preserve the hilly nine-hole municipal course, which has remained virtually unchanged since 1901.

The Board of Trustees, headed by President Linda Springer, had plenty to report. Ms. Springer first thanked Charlie Gulluscio and his team for power-washing the outside furniture and gardening projects. She also thanked the Town and Highway Department for taking their responsibility seriously in being good stewards of the Town-owned historic clubhouse and course.

Finally, Ms. Springer recognized Jim Gereghty for his six years of service to the Shelter Island Country Club. Mr. Gereghty chose not to run for re-election this year, stepping down from his trustee position. He has long led the club’s marketing efforts and has been instrumental in expanding its visibility.

Trustee Tim Sheehan then delivered the golf and grounds report. The course benefited from ample rainfall this spring and fall, keeping the fairways lush and the greens in excellent condition. The cart path to the range was repaved, making safety a priority.

The Shelter Island Country Club clubhouse at Goat Hill. (Credit: Jackson Rohrer)

To improve accessibility, the pro shop will continue leaving a few carts at the bottom of the hill near the lot for members who have difficulty accessing the new parking area. New safety netting was installed at the driving range.

The nets protecting the hitting bays from the fifth tee — once completely torn — have been replaced, and additional brush clearing behind the range has opened up scenic views of the par-3 fifth hole.

Additional netting was installed along the back and sides of the range, enclosing roughly 70% of the hitting area. This setup has significantly increased the number of balls staff are able to collect daily, helping offset maintenance costs and boosting range revenue, all of which goes directly back into course upkeep.

Other notable updates include new irrigation repairs and installations. A new line now runs up to the clubhouse, ensuring complete watering coverage for the surrounding grounds. The club is also repairing sections of the seventh fairway fence.

Most importantly, tee box renovations are officially underway. The project has long been discussed among members, and the board announced that work will begin this fall, with two boxes being redone at a time. Renovations will continue in the spring.

The Member-Guest Tournament, now in its second year, helped fund this initiative and will return next fall. On the golf side, the Junior Golf Program was once again a success, with several participants now playing for the Shelter Island High School varsity team, which proudly fielded 14 players this season, nine of whom are graduates of the junior golf program.

The club also highlighted the College Junior Membership Program, introduced this spring, which allows college-aged residents to qualify for a junior membership ($200) even after turning 18.

The club thanked instructor Shaun C. Lewis for revitalizing the private lesson program and for his exceptional instruction throughout the season.

Members John G.C. Brownlie and Julia Best were recognized for reviving the popular Tuesday Twosomes this season, which saw impressive participation.

The club also announced its 2025 championship winners during the meeting, following weeks of spirited competition across five flights:

Men’s Championship Flight John G.C. Brownlie defeated Richard Stiek on the fifth green of the final round.

Men’s A Flight Jason Taragan bested Cam Martin with a par on the 14th green to clinch victory.

Men’s Senior Flight George Goodleaf prevailed over Chuck Kraus on the 18th hole to claim the title.

Ladies’ Championship Flight Casey Hannabury triumphed over Julia Best on the 20th hole after an intense playoff.

Ladies’ A Flight Ann Beckwith held off Linda Springer to secure the win.

The club extended congratulations to all champions and competitors who made this year’s championships another memorable summer tradition at Goat Hill.

The pro shop will close for the season on Oct. 31 and will make an appearance at the St. Nicholas Fair on Dec. 6.

In elections, Ginny Gibbs was re-elected as secretary, and Mike Martin was elected as a trustee, filling Mr. Gereghty’s seat. The board also announced that membership dues will remain unchanged for the 2026 season, with the early bird special returning once again.

It was a wonderful season at Goat Hill, and the club looks forward to welcoming members back next year for the 125th anniversary season of the Shelter Island Country Club.