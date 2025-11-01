ZBA decision mixed on Sylvester Manor

Sylvester Manor (Credit: Reporter file)

Sylvester Manor's application for various activities on its site got mixed approvals from the Zoning Board of Appeals last week.

In line with questions raised earlier in October, Chairman Phil DiOrio told his colleagues he could not create a link between recognizing the organization’s status as an educational farm and some of the community events that have occurred there.

The Building Department had previously rejected the application for construction to restore the Manor House, requiring it undergo site plan review.

The ZBA said no new construction or installation of non-agricultural structures is to occur on the property, nor can any part of the property be leased to others who engage in an activity not approved for Sylvester Manor. Should any part of the property be sold, activities allowed at Sylvester Manor are not permitted to future owners.

As for permitted activities, they can’t be expanded to allow for more frequent similar events than have been held in the past.

What is approved for a special permit are activities allowed that fit the description of education and agricultural uses. A “veggie derby” will be allowed because it makes use of agricultural products grown on the farm, but an “Easter Hunt wellness program” and private uses are not sanctioned at the site.

As for public services at the site, the ZBA members said they would have to undergo site plan review.

“We are pleased with the ZBA’s decision to grant our special use permit, formally recognizing the many significant contributions that Sylvester Manor makes to the Town of Shelter Island and beyond as a historic district, working farm and educational and cultural nonprofit organization engaged in a complex transition from private residence to a community resource open to all,” said Executive Director Stephen Searl.

At the same time, he said he’s disappointed the ZBA was not willing to allow events, including private parties and community celebrations other such organizations are allowed that could be accommodated on its 236-acre property with no adverse impacts to neighbors.

“We remain open to working with the Town in support of our mission to preserve, cultivate and share historic Sylvester Manor and look forward to beginning the long-awaited and meticulously planned rehabilitation of the 1737 Manor House” Mr. Searl said.