Why horseshoe crabs matter: Presented by the library in Mashomack

Though it looks dangerous, the horseshoe crab is a harmless creature that plays an important role in our local ecosystems. (Credit: Courtesy of Digital Atlas of Ancient Life)

On Friday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m., join Jenn Hartnagel, Director of Conservation Advocacy for the Group for the East End, at Mashomack Preserve’s Visitor Center as she discusses the importance of horseshoe crabs in the marine ecosystem.

Horseshoe crabs have existed for more than 350 million years. Their eggs serve as a vital food source to migratory shorebirds and numerous fish species. Now their populations are declining at a rapid rate because of commercial harvesting of the horseshoe crab for bait and biomedical purposes.

Ms. Hartnagel will give an update and explanation of the bill passed by the New York State Legislature, which awaits the governor’s signature.

The bill bans the commercial harvesting of the species for bait and biomedical purposes. This fascinating talk will also give people an opportunity to learn more about the important work of the Group for the East End.