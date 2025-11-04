New art gallery opens on Shelter Island

Pauline Goss Fink, left, and Liliandra Jeanne Vivolo, in their new art gallery on North Ferry Road. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

Two entrepreneurial artists have opened a new gallery and studio space in the Center, and are inviting Islanders to create, learn, and engage.

Liliandra Jean Vivolo and Pauline Goss Fink are the proprietors of Ore + Earth, a curated gallery at 21 North Ferry Road featuring Shelter Island and East End artists.

The gallery will present a show, “Other Worlds,” on Friday, Nov. 7, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., featuring Max Bennett, Alexander Perez, Van Limburg and other local artists.

Shelter Island has a robust and growing artistic community, and Ore + Earth will be encouraging those who wish to learn and practice creative skills the opportunity to work in their studio.

In addition to its gallery programming, Ore + Earth Studios will host art classes and workshops open to the public. Each session is designed to foster creativity and connection, with small group sizes capped at eight participants. Upcoming workshops include:

Mindful Mandalas – Nov. 9

Fall Felting — Harvest Veggies, Nov. 22

A full schedule of workshops and events is available at oreandearthstudios.com.

The studio also serves as the home of STUDIO LJV, where co-founder and goldsmith Liliandra J. Vivolo designs and creates jewelry on site. Ms. Vivolo will be offering specialized jewelry-making workshops in the coming months.

Ore + Earth Studios is open Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are preferred. To schedule a private showing or inquire about membership and workshops, email [email protected] or direct message @oreandearthstudios on Instagram.