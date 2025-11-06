Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Nov. 6, 2025

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

DJ Lasurado of Rocky Point was ticketed on Oct. 29 on South Ferry Road for having an unsuspected vehicle.

Charles W. Wyatt of Shelter Island was ticketed on North Ferry Road on Oct. 23 for aggravated 3rd-degree unlicensed operation.

ACCIDENT

Luis F. Calle Mendez of East Hampton told police on Oct. 27 he was driving southbound on South Ferry Road when his pickup struck a deer, resulting in damage over $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller told police on Oct. 25 that a hunter was tracking deer on her property. The hunter reported her dog was tracking the deer; she was bow hunting on the adjacent property. Both parties were satisfied that regulations were being followed.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on Oct. 28 and 29. Lunch with a police officer was conducted at the school on Oct. 29. Responding to a report and footage of a person trespassing on property on Oct. 30, police contacted the trespasser and advised staying off the property. Police responded to flooding in West Neck on Oct. 30 and deployed cones.

In other reports: police responded to downed trees; assisted with school crossings; provided lift assists; completed intoxilizer recertification; and conducted a well-being check.

MARINE INCIDENTS

On Oct. 29 a section of a dock was reported to have washed ashore in Silver Beach. The Highway Department was notified for removal. On that date, bay constables responded to a report that Buoy 10 was missing in Coecles Harbor and re-installed the buoy.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer assisted with searches for several missing dogs. The ACO was called to assist an injured woodpecker in Dering Harbor on Oct. 27; the bird flew away upon her arrival.

ALARMS

A smoke alarm was activated by cooking in a Center location on Oct. 25. Shelter Island Fire Department was on the scene and confirmed there was no emergency. Police and SIFD responded to a report of a possible propane leak at a Center location on Oct. 29. Chief Beckwith was on the scene; the caretaker was advised there was a slight gas odor from the stove. Chief Beckwith and SIFD responded to a similar report in Hay Beach that day and found no emergency.

A panic alarm in South Ferry Hills was activated by accident on Oct. 29. A door alarm in the Center was activated on the 30th; police investigated and found no emergency.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Oct. 25 (2), 27 and 28.

One person refused medical attention. Lift assists were provided in two cases according to Chief Kanarvogel. One person was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center.