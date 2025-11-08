Greenport’s Maritime Festival hits rough seas

The Maritime Festival has always drawn big crowds, with Islanders taking the ferry to the festivities. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Greenport’s beloved Maritime Festival is in dire waters — but it may not go down with the ship.

The East End Seaport Museum & Marine Foundation, the organizer of the September tradition celebrating the village’s seafaring heritage for the last 35 years, announced it is pulling out of running the event next year.

Museum director Erin Kimmel cited the need to focus on its “core mission” after receiving feedback from local businesses and community members, according to a stunning memo sent Thursday, Oct. 30.

“The decision to pause the festival is a combination of many factors and voices,” Ms. Kimmel wrote. “Ultimately, it was clear that taking a year to focus inward — strengthening the museum, supporting our core mission, and planning for the future — would best serve our village and institution.”

Business Improvement District President Richard Vandenburgh quickly pivoted to keeping the tradition alive after being blind-sided by the museum’s decision.

“While we were surprised, the BID is always committed to making sure that the village continues to enjoy successful and prosperous events that enrich our community, serve our businesses, allow our residents to enjoy their life and to enjoy their slice of the East End,” Mr. Vandenburgh said.

The BID will hold an organizational meeting on Monday, Nov. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the village’s Red School House to begin discussions and create a Steering Committee.

The committee will work to create a “more authentic festival that incorporates more local businesses, working waterfront experiences and avoids the conflicting presence of other vendors that compete with our local business community.”

Mayor Kevin Stuessi said that while the museum’s decision was difficult, he understands the desire to refocus energy on its core mission.

“The museum, under [Ms. Kimmel’s] leadership and focus, is in great hands,” he said.

Local restaurant owner Noah Schwartz said he wasn’t part of any conversations with business owners about the festival’s future. He noted that with the recent cancellation of Shellabration, there’s been talk that some businesses felt overwhelmed by events.

Peter Rowsom of Preston’s Chandlery had participated in each year of the festival and called it a major weekend for the village and his marine supply business. “It’s quite a surprise. Having just heard of it, I don’t know, but it’s not good news,” he said. “The weekend was always great. It’s better than not having it.”

Resident Cathy Blasko, who worked at Crabby Jerry’s and whose children marched in festival parades, said she was surprised and saddened by the news after learning about the decision on Facebook.

“I thought the businesses and the village made money that weekend,” she said. “I guess it must be hard to get people to volunteer and donate.”

Ms. Kimmel, who took over earlier this year, said the museum will spend 2026 concentrating on three priorities: modernizing the museum and enhancing visitor experience, preserving Bug Lighthouse, and expanding educational and conservation initiatives to support the bays and working waterfront.

The Land and Sea Gala, the museum’s main fundraiser, will still take place in 2026, she said.

Ms. Kimmel acknowledged that there will be disappointment, but said the pause will allow the foundation to improve. The museum is planning new exhibitions, lectures and film screenings, “Social Summer Fridays” and children’s programs.

“We hope 2026 will be a defining year — one that allows us to modernize, deepen our impact, and build toward an even stronger future for our institution, maritime heritage and marine appreciation on the East End,” she said.