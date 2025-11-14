Reporter Columnist Karl Grossman to be honored for environmental advocacy

(Credit: Peter Waldner)

Reporter columnist Karl Grossman is to be honored Saturday afternoon at a fundraising event to benefit environmental journalism.

The event at the Sag Harbor Cinema, to be hosted by former assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. will include Mr. Thiele’s successor, Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni, Suffolk County Legislator Ann Welker and other officials.

Mr. Grossman writes a weekly column for the Reporter. He hosts and writes a program dealing with environmental issues that’s produced by Enviro Video. The programs are carried on cable and satellite systems and on the internet.

“Karl Grossman’s uncompromising dedication to public awareness about the critical and sometimes unscrupulous influences shaping our most consequential environmental decisions has made him an exceptional journalist and passionate teacher,” said Group for the East End President Bob DeLuca.

Mr. Grossman has written several books on environmental and energy issues. He has been a full professor at SUNY Old Westbury teaching for 47 years, including a course in environmental journalism.

The even is slated for Saturday, Nov. 15 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at http://tiny.cc/celebrate-and-donate.