Island student wins Hamptons film award: Jackson Rohrer spotlights hometown hero

South Ferry’s Cliff Clark is the subject of a new prize-winning documentary by Jackson Rohrer. (Credit: Jackson Rohrer)

Jackson Rohrer, an 11th-grader at Shelter Island School, has won first prize for his documentary film, “Lifeline of Shelter Island — Cliff Clark,” in the Young Voices Video Contest of Hamptons Doc Fest, the documentary festival that will take place from Dec. 4 to 11.

The award ceremony and screening of the winning student film will be shown at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor on Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Shorts and Breakfast Bites event.

Readers of the Reporter will recognize the name of the student filmmaker, Jackson Rohrer, whose features and sportswriting, as well as his photography, have enlivened our pages in recent years.

Jackson chose South Ferry CEO Cliff Clark as the subject for his film, entered in the contest whose theme is “Hometown Heroes.” The young Islander narrates the film, covering the history of the Clark family, who have been making the crossing to North Haven since 1716, and focusing on its patriarch. Through aerial footage of the ferry at work, as well as a personal conversation with Cliff Clark, he portrays the individual, the family and the company that are deeply integral to the Shelter Island community.

Mr. Clark discusses the sense of pride as well as responsibility that the family and the ferry company feel, along with first responders, in providing a lifeline for Islanders needing to reach the South Fork.

The film includes dramatic footage of Hurricane Sandy, when the ferry was shut down in dangerous high winds, and Mr. Clark received a call about a life-and-death medical emergency. With flood waters two-and-a-half feet above the roadway, the only vehicle that could make it up onto the ferry was a pickup truck. With the patient and a medical crew in the back, the ferry brought them safely across to a waiting ambulance and transport to the emergency room to save the patient’s life.

The commitment of the Clark family to the Shelter Island community is a point of pride Cliff Clark discusses in the film. From establishing the Island’s 10K race on to fundraising for the FIT exercise center, he said, they want to be not only a business serving the community, but an active part of the community.

Jackson acknowledges the assistance of fellow student Daniel Hernandez and teacher Chris Conrardy in making the film. “Mr. Conrardy introduced me to the Hamptons Doc Fest Young Voices project earlier this year,” Jackson said. “and I immediately knew I wanted to feature Cliff Clark.”

The film, which is featured on the Shelter Island School’s Facebook page, can also be accessed by going to YouTube to view “Lifeline of Shelter Island — Cliff Clark.”

Students were welcome to create an original documentary short film showcasing a “Hometown Hero” — anyone from the community or a family member who has made an impact.

Entries were judged by members of the Hamptons Doc Fest Board and staff, professional filmmakers, and Hamptons Doc Fest alumni.

Tickets for Doc Fest are on sale at hamptonsdocfest. com.