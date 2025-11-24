Hear, hear for Shelter Island volunteers

Town Councilwoman Meg Larsen, Laurie Fanelli, Emily Needham, Kelly Brochu and Marissa Fanelli, at the Senior Center and Nutrition Program lunch at the Presbyterian Church to honor volunteers. (Credit: Lucy Browne)

On a sun-spangled Tuesday morning last week, Shelter Island’s Senior Center and Nutrition Program hosted a “Volunteer Appreciation Brunch” at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Volunteers and seniors, many of whom are one and the same, enjoyed good fellowship and a sumptuous buffet in celebration of those who have given so generously of their time and energy to enhance the lives of senior citizens. It’s certainly a timely celebration, considering that Thanksgiving is drawing near.

Senior Citizens Center Manager Kelly Brochu, said, “We feel very lucky to have so many who volunteer for the Senior Center and the Nutrition Department.” The list of ways volunteers help is including driving seniors to medical appointments, delivering meals, calling in a telephone reassurance program, volunteer instructors for Stretch and Movement Class, Yoga classes and Chair Zumba, knitting classes, creative writing/playhouse program and Mah Jong. Volunteers decorate and serve at the Dinner Bell program and deliver meals when needed and reach out to see if seniors will join in on community trips.

“We wanted to take a moment to recognize all our volunteers and let them know how appreciated they are to us,” Ms. Brochu added. “We cannot run our programs without them. We are beyond grateful and thankful for all of our volunteers this holiday season. The Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island co-sponsored this event and we’re very grateful for them as well.”

Providing unpaid services to benefit others is a two-way street, according to those who engage in it. The benefits run both ways. Volunteer Mickey Coolidge said, “I’m a nurse. I’ve always volunteered in one way or the other. I was a member of the ambulance corps where I used to live, so that’s what I joined when I came out here to live five years ago. Isn’t that the purpose of life, to help other people?”

Volunteer and senior Jim Gereghty has experienced the program from both sides, as a volunteer as well as the husband of a recipient. “I’m a volunteer who drives on occasion,” he said. “The main reason I’m connected with the Senior Center and all their programs is because my own wife came to the center three or four times a week and it made life so much more enjoyable for her. The great Senior Center staff made her days, and those of her co-seniors, so much better than I would’ve been able to do on my own.”

Senior Services Director Laurie Fanelli noted, “Our island has always been a family-like environment, ready to help a neighbor in need.”

While most Senior Centers have used volunteers sporadically for small things to help their community, seniors on the Island have long had access to rides as well as various other programs. “When COVID arrived and affected our entire community,” Ms. Fanelli added, “Shelter Island residents stepped up to offer their talents and the use of volunteers grew significantly and continues to grow to this day even after the pandemic came to an end … Recognizing the impact of mental health during the COVID crisis, a small group of mental health professionals has grown to include educators and supportive staff who include complementary, integrative and alternative therapies. None of these programs could function as well as they do without our volunteers, and we are so grateful for them all.”

A reminder: The 19th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, which is open to all — families welcome — will be held on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, at the Shelter Island Heights Fire House. The dinner is sponsored by the Shelter Island Lions Club, The Shelter Island Fire Department, Our Lady of the Isle Church, and The Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island. For info call the Senior Center— 631-749-1059. And a Happy, Generous, Giving Thanksgiving to All.