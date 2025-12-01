Birds of prey showcased at Mashomack 

Environmental educator Jake Kommer introduces visitors to Charlie, the Red-tailed Hawk, at Mashomack Preserve. (Credit: Benjamin Blazejewski)

On Saturday, Nov. 29, 30-plus bird enthusiasts of all ages gathered behind the visitor’s center at the Mashomack Preserve to meet four raptors native to the area.

The birds were brought from the Quogue Wildlife Refuge on the South Fork. Jake Kommer, an environmental educator from the refuge, presented each bird and wove in ways individuals can contribute to conservation efforts.

Throughout the event, audience members got an up-close view of an American Kestrel, a pair of sibling Eastern Screech Owls, and a Red-Tailed Hawk named Charlie, the last of which seemed to be the audience favorite.

While discussing the distinct traits of each animal, Mr. Kommer also explained the stories behind their ineligibility to return to the wild, which is what makes showcasing them possible. A common thread among these stories was human involvement, and often humans were the direct reason for their injuries.

Despite the negative role people have played in the lives of many of these animals, Mr. Kommer ended with a hopeful story involving Charlie’s species, the Red-Tailed Hawk. “The Red-Tailed Hawk population is currently doing well, especially given its near extinction in the early to mid 1900s,” he began.

He detailed the history of DDT, a harmful insecticide banned in 1972. The chemical interfered with calcium metabolism in many bird populations, leading to thinner, more fragile eggs. Thanks to timely action by activists across the country, the chemical was banned before it caused irreparable damage, which is the only reason Charlie was at Mashomack. Mr. Kommer emphasized that, just like the individuals in that story who worked to ban DDT, each audience member has the opportunity to make a difference for these animals through small or large actions, saying,

“A major goal is to ensure the next generation is as fortunate as we are to share the world with these animals,” he said.

Despite both being nonprofits, the Mashomack Preserve and the Quogue Wildlife Refuge are distinct from each other but often collaborate, especially when performing live animal programs, since Mashomack does not have its own rehabilitation center. When commenting on their relationship, Mr. Kommer noted that what matters most is that the two “can collaborate in an effort to slow imminent environmental crises.”

For anyone interested in making more of these local resources:

• At the Mashomack Preserve the hiking trails are currently open seven days a week from dawn to dusk. The visitors center is also open Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Mashomack is also hosting its annual Holiday Open House on Dec. 13, from 3 to 5 p.m. Surrounded by the Manor House’s festive decoration, guests will enjoy mulled cider, eggnog and sweet and savory treats. Songs of the season and nature crafts will add to the holiday cheer.

• The Quogue Wildlife Refuge is also open daily from sunrise to sunset and is upgrading their visitor center.