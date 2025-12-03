Dory ownership dispute goes to court

Jack Kiffer, owner of The Dory, at the bar several years ago. (Reporter file photo)

The death of long-time Dory owner Jack Kiffer on Oct. 15 did not quiet the controversy that seemed to follow the genial and often combative man who presided over the Bridge Street bar and restaurant. Opened a century ago, the Shelter Island landmark on Chase Creek was gone for good in August 2021 after a fire raged through its kitchen and damaged the whole place.

That continuing controversy surrounding Mr. Kiffer has gained oxygen by a new will he signed that ignored a long-standing agreement with Milen Planas, his former girlfriend. The new document named corporations associated with his brothers James, Jeffrey and Jerel to inherit The Dory.

But Ms. Planas has her agreement in writing, which she and Mr. Kiffer signed and had notarized dating May 9, 2009. It gave Ms. Planas a 49% interest in the building and the site. It further provided no lease or sale of the property could take place without Ms. Planas’ agreement and, in the event of a lease or sale, Mr. Kiffer would give Ms. Planas 1% of his holdings to make her a 50-50 partner to the new renter or buyer. When Mr. Kiffer died, Ms. Planas became the owner of 100% of the property, according to the agreement.

For years since their split as a couple, no one has produced any document indicating the agreement between them had been rescinded. Yet Ms. Planas has spent years trying to secure her interest in the Dory.

Now Ms. Planas has a new attorney and is about to have her day in court, specifically Supreme Court in Riverhead on Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. before Judge James F. Matthews. Lloyd Harbor attorney Adam Glassman will be arguing on her behalf. Mr. Glassman has filed multiple records with the court to support Ms. Planas’ interest in The Dory.

For a few years before his death, Mr. Kiffer tried on several occasions to lease or sell The Dory. When the Soloviev Group purchased The Chequit, Shelter Island Pharmacy and Jack’s Marine, there was interest in leasing The Dory, and a lease agreement was written between Mr. Kiffer and CXR, a group that manages similar properties for the Soloviev Group.

That agreement is among the documents Mr. Glassman filed with the Court. He said while no action on the lease ever took place, he thinks the lease was never voided.

The Reporter has reached out to Hayden Soloviev, who oversees his family’s holdings on the Island, for comment.

Another step Mr. Glassman is taking on Ms. Planas’ behalf is with the Surrogate’s Court in Manhattan. That’s where litigation is meant to establish what will is valid.

Sag Harbor attorney Mary Whalen, in a telephone interview last week, said she represents Mr. Kiffer’s estate and believes the most recent will naming the Kiffer brothers as owners is valid and will be upheld by the Court, enabling a sale of the property.

Mr. Glassman thinks otherwise and wants to delay action by the Surrogate’s Court until the Supreme Court acts on his effort to establish Ms. Planas as the person with a 100% ownership in the Dory building and land.