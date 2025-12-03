Shelter Island hoops tip off winter season: Varsity and junior high teams in action

Jackson Surerus shoots a three-pointer from the corner in the Islanders junior high boys game at home against Greenport on Tuesday. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Shelter Island School basketball is off to a hot start, as the boys junior high team celebrated a home win on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

The junior varsity girls team was slated to open against the Greenport Porters on Wednesday after the Reporter’s press deadline, and will take on the Our Savior New American School at home on Friday, Dec. 5, at 4:30 p.m.

As for the varsity boys, they dropped their season non-league opener to the Ross School Ravens on Monday, Dec. 1, and are scheduled to take on St. Pius V School at home on Monday, Dec. 8.

Varsity boys fall to Ravens

The Islanders’ varsity boys opened their season against the Ross Ravens at Ross last Monday, playing in a packed gym after last year’s rivalry produced multiple overtime games.

Ross opened with a full-court press, forcing a number of turnovers — converting many of them — to take an early 16–2 lead in the first quarter. A timeout and reset from Shelter Island temporarily broke the press, cutting the deficit to single digits by the end of the quarter. Entering the bonus with two minutes left, Evan Weslek converted two free throws. Harry Clark finished a contested layup and made the free throw, Jackson Rohrer hit a three, and Ryan Sanwald added a free throw to bring the score to 19-11 in the host’s favor heading into the second.

But the second quarter brought the Ravens’ defensive pressure right back. Ross forced a large number of turnovers and the majority of the quarter was played on their half of the court, scoring 21 points to Shelter Island’s four (another Weslek free throw and two from Clark).

Entering the second half up 40-16, Ross backed off their press. Now able to work into their offense, the Islanders scored 8 — 2 from Weslek, 2 from Nate Sanwald, 2 from Rohrer, and 2 from Clark. Defensively, Shelter Island allowed three 3-pointers and 4 points in the paint for a total of 16 to the Islanders’ 8.

With the score at 56–23 entering the fourth, Shelter Island added another 10, including six from Weslek and four from Ryan Sanwald. Ross scored 12 more, bringing the final to 68-38.

A disappointing start, the team still has a long season ahead of them, with 19 more games on the schedule.

Junior high boys win thriller home opener against Greenport

Head Coach Peter Miedema drawing up a play during a timeout in the junior high home game against Greenport. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Down multiple players, it was up to just six Islanders to take on Greenport’s junior high Purple Team, which had a full rotation with five subs. Coming off a tough 30–19 loss to Greenport’s Gold Team in their opener, the boys were hungry for redemption. The gym was packed with parents, students, and community members ahead of tipoff.

Greenport struck first, hitting a 3-pointer. A steal and fast break left Jackson Surerus with a contested layup, ending the quarter 3-2 in Greenport’s favor. Early in the second quarter, a missed shot was recovered by Zach Hermosura, who found Surerus. Surerus drove around the arc, curved off a perfectly set Jayden Frias screen, and knocked down a three to put the Islanders ahead 5–3.

Greenport responded with a shooting foul, converting one free throw. Later, Caleb Springer grabbed a steal and scored in transition. Now leading 7–4, quick ball movement found Frias open for a midrange jumper. He missed, but the rebound was secured by Nolan Sanwald, who finished over his defender. Both teams traded layups to end the half at 11–6 Islanders.

Early in the third quarter, a technical foul gave Shelter Island two free throws. Head Coach Peter Miedema selected Surerus, who drained both. On the inbounds play, Sanwald found Surerus cutting from the baseline for a jumper, which missed and was recovered by Greenport, who converted on the other end to make it 13–8.

On the next possession, Hermosura set a strong screen for Surerus, who found Springer in the corner. With his defender sagging into help, Springer was wide open and drained the three.

Greenport added a free throw and a jumper to close the third at 18–11. Early in the fourth, Sanwald jumped a lazy Greenport pass and pushed the ball down the court. Although he missed the layup, Hermosura was there for the rebound and quick putback. Later, Surerus split two defenders for a contested layup to make it 22–11. On the next possession, AJ Rando fought for an offensive rebound and putback, which narrowly missed.

With just a few minutes remaining, Hermosura stole another pass and drove full-court for the layup, extending the lead to 24-11 — but came down with a leg injury on the play, leaving the Islanders with no substitutes for the final three minutes.

Even so, Shelter Island’s defense held strong, allowing just two points to secure the 24–13 win.

The junior high boys take on the Mattituck Tuckers on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at home at 3:30 p.m.