Shelter Island students getting the true holiday spirit

Sophomore Lily Brigham creating art in a school-run program that connects with an East End nonprofit. (Courtesy photo)

On a cold November day, inside Shelter Island School’s art room, a group of students gathered around the center of the room as teacher Catherine Brigham instructs the students on an upcoming project.

Ms. Brigham explained, “The premise is that everyone gets the same 10×10 art canvas. You can create a design, and then it gets auctioned off on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each piece will be sold for $100 and will benefit CAST, which is the Center for Advocacy, Support, and Transformation.”

The project immediately caught students’ attention. Not only would their artwork be displayed with that of adult artists across the East End, but it also could make a real impact. Students were surprised to learn that CAST keeps $75 from each piece sold, with the remaining $25 going back to the student artist, with many saying they would donate their share right back to CAST if their art is sold.

Ms. Brigham said she “was surprised at how many students wanted to donate it directly to CAST. They felt it was a really good cause, and I told them there was no pressure either way.”

For many students, the excitement came not from having their artwork purchased, but from knowing their work could support an organization that does so much for local families.

That’s exactly the kind of lesson Ms. Brigham hopes the art department can provide. She said it’s important for students “to experience creating art for someone other than yourself,” explaining that charitable art projects give students a unique, open-ended challenge outside the usual classroom assignments. Over the years, students have contributed to community causes through their artwork, from local auctions to student-run displays, and CAST’s annual 10×10 show offers yet another meaningful avenue for them to give back.

This year’s project included students from grades 8 through 12, with a total of 22 completed pieces delivered to the show.

In the past, students have created pieces for a skateboard auction and collaborated with various community groups, but CAST was all the more intriguing for the students, considering its numerous programs on the Island. “CAST does a lot of great programs,” Ms. Brigham noted. “They have a mobile food pantry. They have a cooking program our students have done in the past. They give back in so many ways, and I think students recognize that.”

As the holiday season is in full effect, Ms. Brigham said she sees students’ generosity show up across the school. “Shelter Island students are some of the most giving kids I’ve ever worked with,” she said.

She pointed to long-standing traditions, like high schoolers helping elementary students shop at the Christmas Boutique or singing carols with senior citizens.

“Around Christmas it’s very visible,” Ms. Brigham said, “but they do this all year round.”