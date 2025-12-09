Holiday dining and shopping on Shelter Island

(Courtesy photo)

Local shops to stuff each stocking

Black Cat Books — 631-725-8654 — An eclectic collection of books, records and art on Route 114; a fun place to browse for someone’s favorite author.

Bliss’ — 631-749-0041 — This Bridge Street department store, open Sat. 10-4 p.m. in December, as well as Christmas week Sun. 10-2.; Mon. 10-4; Tues. 10 4; Wed. 10-3 p.m., has home gifts, Island apparel and warm winter wear.

Cornucopia — 631-749-0171 — Down a lane alongside Eccentric Bagel, Mary Lou Eichhorn has cards, wrap, chocolates, handmade gifts, Island artworks.

Dandy Liquors — 631-749-3302 — in the Center has a selection of wines and spirits to raise a holiday toast.

Elli’s Country Store — 631-749-2844 — at 35 South Ferry Road. This shop has Shelter Island themed gifts, along with foods to help plan your holiday feasts.

Finley’s Fiction — 203-650-7616 — at 8 Grand Avenue, open Dec. 13 10-4; Dec. 20 10-5; Dec. 21 10-1; Dec 24 10-1. Adult and children’s books; games, puzzles, candles and other gifts.

Geo Jo Video — 516-532-8785 — Not only can you still find videos at this cheerful shop at 57 North Ferry Road, but candles and incense to lift spirits.

Havens Store — 631-749-1025 — The Shelter Island History Museum’s store offers unique Island gifts, including Adam Bundy’s 2026 calendar. Open Wed.-Fri., 10-2 p.m.; Thursday, 12/18 10-7; Monday, 12/22 10-2; Tuesday, 12/23 10-2. Also online at shelterislandhistorical.org

Marika’s Eclectic Boutique — 401-862-6607 — Browse this collection of gently used furnishings at 6 South Ferry Road for that perfect gift.

Moussa Drame — 631-749-0799 — At the Dering Harbor Inn offers tennis and fitness instruction, always a thoughtful gift certificate.

Ore + Earth Studios — This brand-new gallery featuring East End artists at 21 North Ferry Road is open Thursday through Sunday, 11-5. Email [email protected] for appointments or information about workshops and memberships.

Pure Thread – 914-262-1529 — on Bridge Street, this 2nd-floor fashion boutique’s open Friday, Dec. 13; half day Saturday, Dec.14; Monday, Dec. 16 and Dec. 18-23.

Ram Design — 631-749-5067 — This Bridge Street shop is having a sale on its beautiful gifts and art. Store hours are Friday-Monday, 10-5 p.m.

Shelter Island Hardware — 631-749-0097 — On Grand Avenue; staff can help you find a power tool, or special gadget— and don’t forget the batteries. Open 7:30-5. Mon.-Sat., 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy — 631-749-0445 — Toys, toiletries, candles and Shelter Island-themed wear; cards and gift wrap. Open Mon.-Fri. 8:30-5; Sat. 8:30-3, Sun. 8:30-1.

Shelter Island Florist — 631-749-2264 — Christmas greens, orchids and fresh flowers at 57A North Ferry Road. Owner Becky Smith can offer helpful recommendations.

Shelter Island Pilates & Barre — 631-749-5042 — On Grand Avenue, has gift certificates for private and group pilates sessions, and Barre class packs.

Shelter Island Wines & Spirits — 631-749-0305 — The staff of this Bridge Street shop is always helpful in selecting a wine or special spirits for holiday gift giving. Open Mon.-Thurs. 10-6, Fri.-Sat. 10-7 p.m., Sun. 11-5 p.m.

Dining out or hosting holidays at home

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Clark’s Island Seafood, 14A North Cartwright Road, 631-749-5777. Clark’s expects to offer fluke and flounder and smoked fish dip for your table. Get your orders in a week in advance. And for stocking stuffers, you might want to include gift certificates.

Commander Cody’s, 41 Smith Street, 631-749-1851. The Commander is ready for your orders for seafood, chicken and ribs, closed Wednesdays.

Eccentric Bagel, 25 West Neck Road, 631-749-5363. Imagine Christmas morning when Darryn Weinstein arrives at your door with your pre-ordered bagels and cream cheese for the family. You may want to order their famed lobster pot pies. Open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday – Friday, 7 – 2, Saturday 7 to 3, Sunday, 7 -2.

Marie Eiffel, 184 North Ferry Road, 631-749-0003. Marie promises rack of lamb, many fish dishes, leg of lamb and beef as well as vegetables. Among desserts, count on her famous buche, always popular, but especially on New Year’s Eve.

Elli’s Country Store, 35 S. Ferry Road, 631-749-2844. Monday – Saturday. Hot and cold breakfasts are served up, alongside a selection of Shelter Island gifts.

The Islander, 63 North Ferry Road, 631-749-1998. The eatery is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays through Thursdays and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays.

Isola, 15 Grand Avenue, 631-749-9036, open Tuesday through Saturday. Italian specialties from pizza to local seafood.

Kyle’s, 27 N. Ferry Road, 631-276-1069. Weekend breakfast, lunch and Sunday brunch. Famous for baked goods, especially doughnuts.

Léon 1909, 29 West Neck Road, 631-749-9123. For Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, Léon rolls out a holiday menu including Peking Chicken and Shanghai-style prime rib. Open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday during those holiday weeks.

Maria’s Kitchen, 631-749-5450, Serving Mexican specialties seven days a week, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Opties & Dinghies, 917-822-1230, Asian fare to enjoy at home, plus a delicious selection of gelatos. Enjoy a cocktail at the bar while you wait for your order. Open 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. every day except Thursday.

Ram’s Head Inn, 108 Ram Island Drive, 631-749-0811. Celebrate Christmas Eve and/or New Year’s Eve feasting on a special prix fixe menu.

Shelter Island Pharmacy, 19 Grand Avenue, 631-749-0445. The fountain is open from 8:30 a.m. to 2, except Sundays when it closes at 1 p.m.

Shelter Island SLICE, 3 North Ferry Road, 631-749-9292. Open on Christmas Eve until 4 p.m. and on New Year’s Eve until 8 p.m. for pizza or one of their popular Italian meals. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

STARS Café, 17 Grand Avenue, 631-749-5345 and in the White Oak Gardens on Manwaring Road. Breakfast and lunch — regulars enjoy coffee and Lydia Martinez’s baked goods — Christmas cookies, pies or a Christmas yule log. Put in a special holiday order by Dec. 15, although Ms. Martinez Majdisova promises there will be extras for those with last minute need.

Stars has also produced a massive batch of jams.

Vine Street Café, 41 South Ferry Road, 631-749-3210. Taking reservations for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Seasonal specials along with the regular menu, to enjoy in the restaurant or take out.



The Vine Street Market is open Thursday through Monday starting at 4 p.m. and has partnered with King Andrew Cheese. You’ll find gourmet cheeses and specialty items to help you get out of the kitchen and spend more time with your guests. Lisa Murphy invites you to call for large orders.