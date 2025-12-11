Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Dec. 11, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12

Winter Wonderland SLED Bus Tour, 2 – 6 p.m. at the Library parking lot. An adult must accompany children under 10. Free books, cookies and hot chocolate in the Suffolk Cooperative Library System bus decorated for the holidays.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 16

Story Time,(for children ages 0-4) 10 a.m. Cozy story time with Miss Mary reading new, favorite and fantastic books at the library.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19

A Visit from Mrs. Claus, 2:30 p.m. Community Center. A program for all ages; families are invited to enjoy snacks, a craft, and holiday story time and songs presented by the library.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12

Chase Creek Tree Lighting, 5:30 p.m. Santa will arrive by boat to light the tree. Gather at Volunteer Park on Bridge Street for hot chocolate and cookies.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13

Mashomack Holiday Open House, 3 to 5 p.m. Enjoy mulled cider, eggnog and tasty treats amid the Manor House’s festive decorations. Sing songs and take part in holiday nature crafts.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14

Menorah Lighting,4:30 p.m. in front of Police Dept. In conjunction with Center for Jewish Life, Sag Harbor. Chanukah treats, crafts, music to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 15

World War I Christmas Truce, 2 p.m. Zoom, presented by Professor Danielle DiMauro. Sign up at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17

From Peconic Bay to U.S. Submarine Deterrent,1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church. Sign up at silibrary.org

Cook Book Club,5 p.m. Cookie swap and hors d’oeuvres. Sign up on the clipboard at the library trailer.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 18

Senior Scams info session,2 p.m. Zoom, presentation by Tom McCann on how to avoid becoming a victim. Sign up at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Community Housing Board,Thursday, Dec. 11, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Water Advisory Committee,Monday, Dec. 15, 2 – 3 p.m.

Fire District Committee,Monday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, Dec. 16, 1 – 4 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services Advisory Bd,Wednesday, Dec. 17, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Green Options Committee,Thursday, Dec. 18, 9 – 10 a.m.