Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Dec. 11, 2025
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12
Winter Wonderland SLED Bus Tour, 2 – 6 p.m. at the Library parking lot. An adult must accompany children under 10. Free books, cookies and hot chocolate in the Suffolk Cooperative Library System bus decorated for the holidays.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 16
Story Time,(for children ages 0-4) 10 a.m. Cozy story time with Miss Mary reading new, favorite and fantastic books at the library.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19
A Visit from Mrs. Claus, 2:30 p.m. Community Center. A program for all ages; families are invited to enjoy snacks, a craft, and holiday story time and songs presented by the library.
ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12
Chase Creek Tree Lighting, 5:30 p.m. Santa will arrive by boat to light the tree. Gather at Volunteer Park on Bridge Street for hot chocolate and cookies.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13
Mashomack Holiday Open House, 3 to 5 p.m. Enjoy mulled cider, eggnog and tasty treats amid the Manor House’s festive decorations. Sing songs and take part in holiday nature crafts.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14
Menorah Lighting,4:30 p.m. in front of Police Dept. In conjunction with Center for Jewish Life, Sag Harbor. Chanukah treats, crafts, music to celebrate the Festival of Lights.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 15
World War I Christmas Truce, 2 p.m. Zoom, presented by Professor Danielle DiMauro. Sign up at silibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17
From Peconic Bay to U.S. Submarine Deterrent,1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church. Sign up at silibrary.org
Cook Book Club,5 p.m. Cookie swap and hors d’oeuvres. Sign up on the clipboard at the library trailer.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 18
Senior Scams info session,2 p.m. Zoom, presentation by Tom McCann on how to avoid becoming a victim. Sign up at silibrary.org
TOWN MEETINGS
Community Housing Board,Thursday, Dec. 11, 7 – 8:30 p.m.
Water Advisory Committee,Monday, Dec. 15, 2 – 3 p.m.
Fire District Committee,Monday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, Dec. 16, 1 – 4 p.m.
Emergency Medical Services Advisory Bd,Wednesday, Dec. 17, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Green Options Committee,Thursday, Dec. 18, 9 – 10 a.m.