Police: Off-shore rescue saves lives

(Reporter file))

Three lives were saved Monday — two human and one canine — at Shell Beach through quick and efficient work by the Shelter Island Police Department.

According to Police Chief Jim Read, earlier in the day the police received a report of a dog “trapped or in distress on the ice approximately 100-feet off shore.”

The chief said that at one point two individuals went out on the ice and into the water to rescue the dog. Weather reports at the time of the incident had the air temperature at about 23 degrees with winds out of the north-northwest at 29 mph. The water temperature was right at the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

“These conditions highlight the extreme danger involved and underscore the seriousness of the situation,” Chief Read said.

Shelter Island Police Officers, a Marine Patrol Officer and the Department’s Animal Control Officer responded immediately and worked as a team on the rescue. Officer Taylor Rando and Animal Control Officer Jenny Zahler operated from land at Shell Beach, while Police Officer Glenn Kehl and Marine Patrol Officer Beau Payne responded by police boat.

“Working together, they were able to rescue both individuals and the dog, who had been in the water for approximately 15 to 20 minutes,” the chief said.

Once the victims were brought to land, Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and the Shelter Island Fire Department assisted with care and transport. Both individuals were evaluated on the beach and transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

This is a developing story. The Reporter will bring you more on this site and in Thursday’s print edition.