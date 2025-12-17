Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Dec. 17, 2025

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

James Casale of Shelter Island received a summons on Dec. 5 on North Ferry Road for operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

On Dec. 5, Daniel Palencia Castellanos of Southold was ticketed on Manhanset Road for having a dirty or covered plate on his vehicle.

Jennifer L. Bolton of Shelter Island was ticketed on Dec. 8 on Grand Avenue for operating a vehicle while its registration was suspended or revoked, and 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

ACCIDENTS

On Dec. 7, Kristina Neknez-Dalton of Shelter Island told police she was driving eastbound on Smith Street when a deer struck her vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage.

On Dec. 5, Michael Johnson of Shelter Island was driving southbound on West Neck Road when he struck a deer. There was minor damage to the car; the deer was dispatched and Shelter Island Highway Department notified for removal.

MARINE INCIDENT

A 45-foot commercial vessel was reported anchored in Gardiner’s Bay off Ram Island on Dec. 10, possibly in distress. A drone was deployed and three persons were observed with fishing equipment and no signs of distress.

OTHER REPORTS

Officers responded to a complaint of unknown subjects inside a building in the Heights on Dec. 5 and advised the parties that it should be addressed as a civil matter.

After a license plate reader at the North Ferry detected a vehicle with a suspended registration on Dec. 8, police conducted a stop, had the driver park the vehicle at her residence and seized the plates.

After a complaint that a flatbed had been parked in front of the Town skateboard park on Bowditch Road for several days, police advised the owner to park on the roadway in the direction of traffic after she agreed to move it.

Extra patrols were requested on Dec. 9 after litter was observed scattered throughout Ram Island after a truck had been seen parked on the road.

A complainant in South Ferry Hills told police on Dec. 11 an unknown person had walked up her driveway at 5 a.m. and appeared to look around before leaving. An officer advised contacting the police immediately if it occurred again.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on Dec. 5, 6, 7; radar enforcement in the Heights on the 8th and 11th and South Ferry on the 12th.

In other reports: police provided traffic control for the annual tree lighting; provided well-being checks; investigated a possible financial scam; assisted a homeowner with a water leak; provided a lift assist; and conducted school crossings.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer freed a buck stuck in a fence in Silver Beach on Dec. 6. A possible cold-stunned turtle near The Pridwin was reported on Dec. 7 but could not be located. A turkey stuck in a Silver Beach fence that day had freed itself when the ACO arrived. After receiving calls about a dog chasing other dogs and people on Brander Parkway, the ACO searched unsuccessfully for the dog and continued to patrol the area. A doe with a broken leg was reported in the Center on Dec. 8; upon arrival, the ACO observed the doe was still mobile. An injured deer was dispatched on the 9th.

ALARMS

Police responded to a commercial alarm activation in the Heights on Dec. 8 and were advised it was accidental.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Dec. 5 (2), 8, and 9 (2). One person was transported to Klenawicus Airfield and flown to Stony Brook Hospital. Three persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment. One person refused medical treatment.