This weekend, pause for art, theater and music before the holidays

A student production of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelth Night’ in Bridgehampton. (Courtesy Hayground School)

Ever since mid-November, the holiday season has been making its presence known.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that — trust us, we here at Southforker love a good peace on Earth, good will toward men vibe. However, the action for this weekend sees a most-welcome pause in some of the hustle and bustle that tends to put people into a tizzy just in time for the big, bad Christmas.

While there are still plenty of parties for hosting and marshmallows for toasting, this weekend also sees a youth-driven production of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night in Bridgehampton, a star-studded jazz ensemble performance in Sag Harbor and a Japanese-style flower arranging workshop at a local women’s arts center.

And if you’re still hell-bent on attending exclusively holiday-themed activities between now and next year, there’s a killer murder mystery themed holiday dinner and cocktail party at Rams Head Inn on Shelter Island.

See a Shakespearean performance in Bridgehampton

The Hayground School presents Twelfth Night, part of Shakespeare & Company, which is completing its three-week residency at the school, a collaboration that’s been occurring for nearly three decades. A performance of the Shakespeare classic comedy will be tonight, at 6 p.m., at the Bridgehampton School auditorium (2685 Montauk Highway). Working with students from ages 3 to 13 the ins and outs of putting on a play — from acting to set and costume design — the company’s annual residency has become a key part of the Hayground hands-on learning experience. For more information, contact Marcelle at 631-537-7068 or email [email protected].

Find your flower zen at WACH

It’s important to make a little creative space for yourself. And that’s exactly what the Women’s Arts Center of the Hamptons (2418 Main St., Bridgehampton, 631-899-4253) is hoping for with their Holiday Ikebana Workshop, happening today from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will be able to create a festive floral arrangement to enjoy through the rest of this holiday season, while simultaneously taking the time to pause, breathe and enjoy the morning while letting imaginations shine through. Ikebana (the way of flowers) is a centuries-old Japanese art form rooted in deep appreciation for the natural world. Led by longtime Sogetsu ikebana practioner Julie Jensen, the workshop invites all to experience the quiet joy of working with winter greens, seasonal blooms and natural accents. $55 to participate and you can reserve your spot here.

Get jazzy in Sag Harbor

Enjoy a special evening of world-class jazz with Hamptons JazzFest tomorrow night, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. Set for inside the Masonic Temple (the second floor at the Sag Harbor Whaling Museum located at 200 Main St.), the performance will include musical stylings from Ada Rovatti on saxophone, bassist Jason Maximo Clotter, Andrew Wagner on trumpet, pianist Gary Fisher and emcee Claes Brondal on drums. Guests can also enjoy dinner offerings from the Bridgehampton-based Tapovana Lunchbox, for a full-on, community-centered experience. This performance will also be recorded for future broadcast on WLIW-FM. Pre-show reception is at 6:30 p.m. with a showtime at 7 p.m. Admission is $20. Buy your tickets here.

Sip and sup at a murder mystery dinner at Rams Head

Pile into Rams Head Inn (108 S. Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island, 631-749-0811) for the most wonderful crime of the year this Saturday, Dec. 20. A night of murderously festive holiday comedy, the evening features a 30-minute cocktail reception, dinner and murder mystery fun for all. Sip and sup and find who the killer is at this holiday-themed adventure, featuring a two-course dinner. Festive dress is encouraged but not mandatory. $95 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Starts at 5:30 p.m. To reserve your murder mystery spot, click here.

Get creative, festively, at ColorPop

ColorPop Workshop in Southampton (67 Jobs Lane) hosts “Winter Wonderland” a unique, two-day holiday (this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21) event for parents and children. With two distinct, immersive studio spaces running simultaneously for a high-quality, relaxed experience, kids ages five and up can engage in the fully supervised opportunity to suit up, paint big and explore freely. Adults and families can enjoy a cozy holiday art lounge, with the front studio portion transforming into a relaxed, beautifully styled setting where people can interact with thoughtfully curated art projects. Goes from 2 to 5 p.m. both days. Advanced booking is required. Do it here.

Hit up a book pop-up in Sag Harbor

The Sag Harbor Whaling Museum (200 Main St.) is hosting a holiday book pop-up with Canio’s Booksstarting tomorrow, Dec. 19 and continuing through Sunday, Dec. 21, from noon to 5 p.m. Browse shelves and tables stocked with books focused on local interest and holiday gifting — from Moby Dick to classics from John Steinbeck to other unexpected gems. All books are 25% off! For more info, email [email protected] or call 631-725-0770.

Have a holly jolly artsy party on Shelter Island

Meet the authors and artists on Shelter Island with a holiday shopping event and “This Land is Your Land” book signing and art show of work by the recently opened Ore + Earth Studios. Held at Ram Design Home(181 North Ferry Road) this Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m., the event is sure to be an afternoon-into-evening affair filled with warm cider, cheese boards, wine and holiday surprises. Plus 10% of all sales that happen will be donated to the Shelter Island Food Pantry.

Hear Christmas songs in Montauk

A holiday singalong is with Lori Hubbard at the Montauk Library (871 Montauk Highway) on Sunday, Dec. 21 rom 3 to 4 p.m. Free and open to the public, Hubbard’s vocals and guitar playing are the surefire way to get into the holiday spirit just in time for Christmas.