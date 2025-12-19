High winds knock down trees, power lines, causing road closures and outages

A large tree was knocked down on Route 114 by wind gusts up to 60 mph, bringing power lines and a transformer with it, causing a dangerous situation. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

“It happened real quick, blowing through fast and furious, “ said Highway Department Superintendent Ken Lewis about a weather event that rampaged through Shelter Island from mid-morning into early afternoon.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph, gusting as high as 60 mph, were reported, bringing down trees all over the Island, some crashing onto power lines and taking them down with them as they fell, causing widespread outages.

A particularly severe situation was caused by a large tree brought down by the wind on Route 114 just up from the IGA near The Islander, knocking out power in the area. In addition to the power lines, a transformer came crashing down and lay burning and smoking.

The Shelter Island Fire Department was on the scene to secure the area and monitor the fire, which eventually burned out, causing no damage or injuries, Mr. Lewis said.

The IGA switched to a generator for power.

The Shelter Island Fire, Highway and Police departments coordinated with PSEG in making Route 114 safe. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

By midafternoon Highway Department and PSEG crews were clearing roads and most of the Island roadways were passible. Mr. Lewis said that at the height of the storm, six areas had roads completely blocked with downed trees and five areas were passable only by one lane.

Safety tips from PSEG: