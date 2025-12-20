Reporter Photo Quiz: What is that? Dec. 20, 2025

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Roger McKeon was first, again, emailing us to identify last week’s mystery photo (see below): “The wall along Dering Harbor, southwest of Dering and Harbor Lanes. Right?” Right you are, Roger.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

On our Facebook page, Cynthia Michalak wrote that the scene is in Dering Harbor, “In front of the Ressler’s house.”

Tom Speeches (welcome back Tom) also on Facebook wrote: “It is the red brick wall in front of the beautiful home of Kirk Ressler in Dering Harbor.”

And Victoria Lynn, Jerry Mundy and Adam Bundy were also correct in recognizing the graceful waterfront architecture.

We also heard via email from James Bone, writing from London, our first foreign correspondent here at What Is that? “This week’s photo is the brick retaining wall along the waterfront on Harbor Lane in Dering Harbor. I’ve cycled past it many times, and have a friend who used to keep the tender for his trawler at the dock there …”

Happy Island memories, James, and thanks for sharing them with us.