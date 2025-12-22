Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Dec. 22, 2025

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Feliz Davey of Shelter Island was ticketed on Dec. 13 on New York Avenue for a non-transparent windshield.

David Irving of New York City received a summons on Dec. 13 for inadequate/no stop lamps on North Midway Road.

On Dec. 17, Ingrid M. Wissemann of Nashville, Tenn. was ticketed for failure to yield at a traffic circle, causing the accident cited below.

ACCIDENTS

On Dec. 17 at the traffic circle at North Ferry Road, Mario G. Albarracin of East Hampton told police his van was struck by a car driven by Ingrid M. Wissemann when she failed to yield. His vehicle was towed; damage exceeded $1,000.

A minor accident occurred on St. Mary’s Road on Dec. 14 when a vehicle slid into another on the icy roadway. There were no injuries and the second car was to get an estimate on damage repair costs.

OTHER REPORTS

An officer received a report of a large truck speeding and nearly striking another vehicle on the North Haven approach to the South Ferry. The complainant was advised no summons could be issued as the alleged incident was out of Shelter Island jurisdiction and not observed by police. The subject vehicle was observed departing the South Ferry with no violations occurring.

While on patrol on Dec. 18, an officer observed a male sleeping in a car at Wades Beach. The subject was interviewed and stated he had fallen asleep while watching videos on his phone. No signs of impairment were observed. On the 12th, police provided a family a referral to the town social worker. Police responded to a domestic dispute in Silver Beach on Dec. 13.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on Dec. 12. A tree branch fell onto a car parked in the Center on Dec. 15, causing damage to the driver’s side door handle. A statement of correction was provided for a vehicle repair on Dec. 15. Police responded to a domestic dispute in West Neck on Dec. 15.

A Shorewood complainant told police on Dec. 15 her split-rail fence was apparently damaged by a person snowplowing nearby. That person was advised of the complaint and agreed to repair the fence. Police advised a person in West Neck on Dec. 16 that she was not to return to a residence or it would constitute trespassing. Police directed traffic around a disabled vehicle in the Center on Dec. 16 until it could be refueled.

A broken window in the Heights Post Office was reported on Dec. 17. Police assisted the Heights Property Owners Corp. (HPOC) in identifying the owner of a car parked over two weeks in violation of HPOC regulations, prior to towing. Responding to a report by a water authority employee of an open window at a West Neck residence on Dec. 18, police found the premises secure and closed the window.

In other reports: police conducted school crossing duty; conducted well-being checks; completed incident command system training; notified the Highway Department of icy road conditions; responded to 911 calls that were accidental; reported low-hanging wires to Verizon; reported a downed stop sign to the Highway Department; provided a lift assist; and conducted court duty.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On Dec. 11, the Animal Control Officer (ACO) freed a raccoon from a dumpster in the South Ferry sector. The ACO assisted with returning a dog at large to the owner on Dec. 12. A bat in distress in the Heights on the 17th could not be located. An injured turkey was taken by the ACO to be euthanized on that date. An injured deer in Menantic was dispatched on Dec. 17. An officer responded to a report of a lost dog in Silver Beach on Dec. 18. Upon police arrival, the dog in question emerged from a guest room.

ALARMS

A fire alarm activation in the Center on Dec. 12 was accidentallycaused by a construction worker. Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) and Chief Chavez were on the scene and confirmed no emergency. A smoke detector activation in West Neck on Dec. 13 was declared a fase alarm by the homeowner. A fire alarm was activated in Ram Island on Dec. 14, caused by puffback from the boiler, confirmed by SIFD Chief Chavez. SIFD ventilated the residence and turned off the boiler until Piccozzi could come to repair. A residential alarm in the Center on Dec. 14 was investigated and the premises found secure. A fire alarm was activated in the Heights on the 18th. SIFD and Chief Chavez were on the scene and declared no emergency.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services reported to aided cases on Dec. 12 (2) and 14 and transported three patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.