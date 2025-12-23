Islander arrested: Charged with menacing with a knife

(Reporter file))

Jovany Andrade-Coria, 30, of Shelter Island was arrested on Dec. 21 at 9:05 p.m.

He was charged with 2nd-degree menacing following an investigation of an altercation berween two individuals, in which one party reported being threatened and cut with a knife.

The defendant was arraigned the following day in Shelter Island Justice Court, where he was released on his own recognizance and directed to return to court on a later date.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

