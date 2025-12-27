Island covered by 7 inches of snow: Police Chief reports no ‘significant emergencies’

A post-Christmas blanket of white covered the Island Friday night. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The heavy snow that fell all night, covering the Island, will taper off this morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Police Chief Jim Read, who is the Emergency Management Coordinator for Shelter Island, reported that as of 6.30 a.m., Saturday, a conservative estimate is that a little more than 7 inches was on the ground.

“The Highway Department had worked through the night plowing and treating roadways, and their efforts have significantly improved conditions across the town,” Chief Read said. “There were no significant police or emergency incidents overnight.”

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Snow removal operations were ongoing this morning. A winter storm warning — heavy snow of 6 inches in 12 hours — issued by the National Weather Service, will be in effect until 1 p.m., Saturday. This will allow, the chief said, Highway Department crews to complete cleanup operations and maintain clear access for emergency vehicles.

“Residents are asked to remain off the roadways and keep vehicles off town roads to avoid interfering with plowing operations,” Chief Read said.

It will remain cloudy today and then gradually clear to sunny skies, with a high temperature of just above freezing at 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A north wind at 7 to 10 mph, gusting as high as 21 mph, will make it feel more like 15 to 25 degrees.

Tonight, there will be mostly clear skies, with a low around 22 degrees, and the winds will be light out of the north.