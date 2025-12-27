Featured Story

Shelter Island Town Board work sessions to move to 9 a.m. from 1 p.m.

By Julie Lane

The Town Board has changed its work session schedule moving meetings from 1 p.m., Tuesdays to 9 a.m., Tuesdays..

The first of the 9 a.m. work sessions is scheduled for Jan. 6 followed by Sessions on Jan. 13 and 17.

Another date change affects days off for non-union Town employees who requested a trade-off, giving up Election Day in order to have the day after Thanksgiving. That enables them to have a four-day Thanksgiving break with their families.

The change does not affect contracts with Police and Highway/Public Works employees.

