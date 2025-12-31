Police: Isola shut down for lack of liquor license

Isola in Shelter Island Heights. (Reporter file)

Bradley Kitkowski, owner of Isola in the Heights, was charged on Tuesday, Dec. 30, with operating an establishment without a valid liquor license, and the bar and restaurant was shut down by the Shelter Island Police Department.

Mr. Kitkowski was processed and released on an appearance ticket directing him to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date. According to police, the incident will be referred to the New York State Liquor Authority for further review and administrative action.

Det. Sgt. Jack Thilberg told the Reporter Wednesday that the Police Department had been informed by the State Liquor Authority (SLA) that Mr. Kitkowski’s license to serve alcohol had expired on Oct. 31. Sgt. Thilberg explained that the SLA doesn’t get involved in enforcement of laws, but turns its investigations over to local police agencies.

Sgt. Thilberg said officers observed alcoholic drinks being sold in Isola on Tuesday and closed the restaurant “near closing time.”

Speaking to the Reporter on Wednesday, Mr. Kitkowski, who has owned and operated the popular Heights restaurant for nine years, said not paying what he said is essentially “dues” to the SLA was an oversight. The restaurant and bar will re-open shortly, he said, as he completes filing the necessary paperwork with the court and the SLA.

He’s had health issues, which contributed to the oversight of letting his valid license lapse, he said. He had corneal implants in May and has been legally blind since. But he’s hoping to expedite the process with the SLA to retain his license so he can continue to serve Islanders at Isola.